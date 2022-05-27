No interests here
Dr. S. Fred Singer, 1924-2020 was one of the many scientists who disagrees with the United Nations intergovernmental panel on climate change.
In his book “Hxot Talks Cold Science” Dr. Singer points out that our sun goes thru cycles of warming and cooling and that is the source of the earth warming and cooling.
He stated that we do not have convincing evidence of any climate change from other than naturally occurring cycles of the sun.
The United Nations spends millions of dollars on pre selected scientists who will support their theory that man caused global warming.
The earth is now into a ground solar minimum and the earth will now cool slightly, just as it warmed slightly in the last four decades.
A similar but stronger solar minimum gave us our little ice age, the maunder minimum from lower energy of the sun.
Perhaps, before we destroy our economy, we should rely on scientist who are not affiliated with the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Try another way
This is in memory of a little dog brought to the shelter by his owner who could not take care of him anymore.
Dodger was around 20 lbs already neutered around one year old and was a good little dog, who came to the shelter on 7/13/13.
Did the owner try to find him a new home, ask neighbors or maybe a relative we will never know.
I was there the day Dodger was discarded and tried to help him find a new home, knowing when owners drop off their dogs they have very little chance of ever going anywhere.
There are 100’s of other dogs also looking to find new homes, no matter how sweet and well trained your dog is, they don’t end up getting out of the shelter.
For those owners out there who care about their pets, try a few things first before you dump your pet at a local shelter.
1. Put your pet up for adoption in the newspaper.
2. Ask a family member to take on your pet you love so much.
3. Look for a rescue on line to help place your pet.
4. Look for no kill organizations.
Dodger died all alone on 7/25/13.
A4538357
Bonnie Witten
Lancaster
Fueled by magic fairy dust
We live in a generation of emotionally weak people; everything has to be watered down because it’s offensive including the truth.
People would rather believe lies, then cold hard facts. “The View” comes to mind, where are the fact checkers for these women? I hear crickets.
Just remember when it comes to election day, the people who shut your businesses, killed your careers closed your schools, raised your gas prices, quarantined you, are now asking you to re-elect them so they can keep their jobs and careers.
Yes, I’m talking about our present Government. Our country is in bad shape. BlackRock is buying up houses, China and Bill Gates are buying up farmland. I’m sure it’s not to raise cattle, or crops, as he’s anti beef.
Gates feels eating fake food made from StemCells in laboratory’s is the answer. This is not a good future. What this country is going through, in the name of Green Energy is breaking our bank accounts and country.
In my opinion, this will not work. If you think wind turbines and solar panels are the answer, I think you’d be wrong.
One example: The wind farm in Mt. Pulaski Ill. has been running for 3 1/2 years. They’re replacing generators in all 100 wind towers.
Evidently, life span of these generators are about 3 to 4 years. It takes 12 semi-trucks and trailers, A 9 axle 500,000-pound crane, A 100,000-pound crane and 12 pickup trucks to change each generator. That is a huge amount of diesel fuel being used to maintain these wind towers.
Plus, millions of wind turbines need 80 to 500 gals of oil, replaced once a year. And the wind company would like you to believe they are all fueled by wind and magic fairy dust.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
