Preserve the Joshua trees
Unless someone stands guard over the Joshua Trees during the construction of the solar plant at Lockheed, they will be mowed down and discarded.
The developer says he will abide by the direction for the care of the trees but he won’t. Case in point.
When the Tom’s restaurant was built on the parcel at 30th Street West and Ave L, it had one Joshua tree.
The restaurant was supposed to be built around it. Well where is the Joshua tree. Gone. It didn’t survive the construction.
I’m sure the contractor had a good explanation for its demise, but it’s still destroyed.
This is what will happen to the Joshua trees in the way of the solar farm.
We need to preserve these magnificent trees. Make a diffinate plan to save the affected trees and penalize the contractor if he damages or because of their actions one tree dies.
Progress is great but sometimes you have to prevent destruction of a species. If we give them a pass this time, We will quickly see the rest of the Joshua trees destroyed by development of this long vacant property.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Why we hate roundabouts
Why people of the Antelope Valley hate round-abouts is they are not big enough.
A round-about should be large enough to accommodate three cars in each quadrant so there in space to merge with-out stopping. The round-abouts at Lancaster Boulevard and 15th E & W are set with-in the existing property bounds and therefore are not large enough to be efficient. If the powers that be insist on having round-abouts they should at least do it properly.
George Brown
Lancaster
Best and worst
Read Alicia Avila’s 5/22/21 letter stating “Former President Trump was the best present since former President Reagan.”
Couldn’t agree more. I’ve always believed so.
Pointing out the obvious, Obama is the worst president in US history and his sidekick Biden is on track to be even worse.
Shame …
Tom Proffitt
Lancaster
Not on America’s side
We have a congressman, also a veteran, who voted against the 1/6 commission. He voted to overthrow the election results on the 1/6 too.
Whose side is he on? Not America’s.
We can do better.
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
Certainly not
Only in America will a sitting president take Air Force One to go honor an individual that was a criminal.
The facts are that Mr. Floyd was a formerly convicted criminal and was being lawfully detained because of a criminal act, those are undisputed facts. He clearly was resisting arrest and was acting irrationally which ultimately put him in the situation he was in.
The narrative certainly changed after that, which I found myself infuriated by what was transpiring.
I wanted to dive through my TV to stop what I was witnessing. I believe the cop should have been prosecuted and convicted. Did George Floyd deserve to die, certainly not. Should president Biden make a special trip to Minneapolis to honor him, same answer.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
The new GOP
With the GOP House members last week purging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her House leadership post, it is apparent that their party members have descended into a right wing “wokeness” by canceling the influence of GOP members who date to tell the truth about Trump’s lies and delusions.
Many members are even in denial about the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. They are trying to rewrite history.
Loyalty to the Constitution and the notion that we are a government of laws and not of men is now subservient to Trump’s autocratic cult of personality. Trumpism is now the Republican party.
Surveys indicate that this pro Trump “cancel culture” is alienating more independents and swing voters from the GOP.
It has also driven several lifelong Republicans from the intellectual class and from previous GOP administrations away from today’s “woke” GOP.
The bottom line of all this is that Liz Cheney should be given a Profile in Courage award for sticking to her principles and emphasizing the truth about Trump and the insurrection despite the fact that Wyoming was Trump’s best state in the 2020 election.
She put loyalty to her country first over her career or personal ambition and our democracy over cultism.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy on the other hand, putting personal ambition first by altering his original view about January 6, looks like a wimp with no backbone on bended knee to the great prevaricator at Mar-a-Lago.
Welcome to Trump’s new woke cancellation era and the GOP’s new politburo.
Wayne F. Madura
Lancaster
