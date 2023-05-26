Is America really that bad?
So Guy Marsh, in your newest letter, you said Russia is so great, you said people there were better off then people in the United States. If America is so bad then why do so many people keep coming here? Why do refugees keep coming here if its so bad?
Changes to a historic site
Editor’s note: This is a corrected version of a letter that appeared in Thursday’s edition.
here was no real walkway up onto the Tor in Glastonbury, Somerset, England, when I climbed it some years ago.
Almost a monadnock, a medieval tower stood a the top and there was no paved access — as shown now on the Internet — along with its supposed association with King Arthur and his roundtable crew — not to mention the Holy Grail and that old fella from Aramithea. Just dewy and slippery grass that I slipped on when going back down the hill. But it lives up to its reputation as a magical place.
Of course, there was no recent scuttlebutt about old Joey and his famous flagon in the local Red Lion pub.
Freedom with no respect, decency
Vincent White, a good man, has written that he has had visions of flames and people screaming when he goes to the bathroom. Art Sirota responds by suggesting that Vincent “try installing a fire extinguisher above the loo and see if that helps.”
If Sirota does not see that as a mockery and insult, then he is in a separate universe.
Sirota also says that “… the Bible, like all religious texts” is “… meant to divert and amuse little children.” I presume then that he also includes in that statement “all religious texts” the Torah (Judaism), Koran (Islam), Vedas/Upanishads (Hindu) and The Book of Mormon (Latter Day Saints), therefore ridiculing billions of people worldwide who have a different spiritual opinion from his. He needs to be reminded that “a man is never so empty as when he is full of himself.”
He further states that “all religious were invented by primates.” Does he include other primates such as monkeys and perhaps apes? Of course not. But it does illustrate the derision and contempt in his words.
In using the words “all religions,” does he also include animism, pantheism and the religions of indigenous peoples throughout world history also scorning them in his bigotry?
Sirota is exercising his opinion and freedom of speech as am I, but respect and decency should be a part of that freedom. His writings are precisely the type of offensive prose that I condemn as revolting to society and specifically to the public image of the people of the Antelope Valley.
Sadly there are a number of letters like that from the usual few and that is regrettable. Fortunately most opinion letters are diverse, well-written and welcome.
Bear in mind the oft-repeated notion, “Conceit is God’s gift to little men.”
This calls for new travel plans
Groundhog (President Joe) Biden is already the worst president ever.
I want to thank the ACLU for warning me about the risk of traveling to Florida. I will be changing my vacation location to Chicago and joining the peaceful, law-biding citizens and hopefully meet Beetlejuice. I’ll be back.
