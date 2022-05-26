Tenets of Christianity
Recently, Ms Stephens wrote about “…asking God to take resentment out of my heart over letter writers trying to make me look like a racist.” Stephens writes that she felt better until she read my letter.
Stephens writes: “Mr. White’s talk about racism is generally something like “all white conservatives are racist.” I want him to talk about how we can all work together to make life better for poor people of every race. That is my view of talking about racism.”
This month happens to be my 30th year of writing to this newspaper. I will be writing more about this in the future. Out of the letters that I have read, Ms. Stephens is the first writing about prayer.
About prayer: “We’re often so anxious to get out of difficult, painful, or challenging situations that we fail to grow through them. We’re so fixated on getting out of them that we don’t get anything out of them. We fail to learn the lessons God is trying to teach us or cultivate the character God is trying to grow in us. We’re so focused on God changing our circumstances that we never allow God to change us!
“What Is The Purpose Of Prayer?” https://www.faithgateway.com/
The Bible tells Christians to “…put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” Ten African-Americans were killed due to a racist act in New York, but Ms. Stephens spends time praying about her resentment instead. What about family members who lost their loved ones?
Letters from Stephens allege writers label her a racist when there is no evidence.
Stephens fails to see the fact that God might be using me to write about my experiences to help white people understand racism. Stephens’ letters lack compassion. That goes against the tenets of Christianity.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Fight, fight, fight
To be sung to “Keep the Homefires Burning”
Keep the hatred flowing
Don’t know where it’s going
Extremists on the left and right
Just fight, fight, fight
Don’t care about the sorrow
That you cause tomorrow
Or if you are wrong or right
Just fight, fight, fight
That’s the nation’s future
What’s a few more sutures
Don’t care if you’re wrong or right
Just fight, fight, fight
You’ve caused all these caskets
Throwing all your past fits
Lying every day and night
To fight, fight, fight
Lying for the money
And you think it’s funny
That many more will die tonight
Just fight, fight, fight
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
No bingo machine, no ice
I am writing you a letter on behalf of the senior citizens of the Californian, Senior Citizens Trailer Park, East Avenue I, Lancaster. There are many senior citizens that play Bingo at the Californian, Senior Citizen trailer park every Thursday at 6:30 P.M.
The seniors that play Bingo at the park, which has several players that are currently residing at the park, have been trying to repair their Bingo machine for over a month.
For the past month now; their Bingo machine has been broken. volunteers have been using a brown paper sack, to shack the Bingo balls and pull the numbers out one at a time to call the numbers.
Several members of the Bingo players have been trying to find the parts to repair their Bingo machine. Unfortunately, their machine is very old, and parts are hard to find.
Being that several Bingo players, reside in the in the Californian Trailer Park, they have asked the management at the park to help them with the situation of the broken and non-working Bingo machine and were told that having Bingo is not a priority of the trailer park at this time. Even-though the pool tables were recently resurfaced.
The members of the Bing players have asked the management if they could repair or replace the ice making machine in the club house, and were told that the machine would not be replaced. I believe that with the coming of the summer heat, a need for an ice machine is very important for the health and well being of the seniors at the park.
Many studies have shown that having activities for senior citizens, is a good way to help seniors stay active and healthy.
Gary Adrian
Lancaster
