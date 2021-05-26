What’s your misery level?
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
Read it for yourself.
The excerpt included here is from paragraph two of the document and contains four valuable points.
1. God Almighty, our Creator, created all men equal.
2. God Almighty, endowed all men with certain inalienable rights. Rights that cannot be removed by government, and a few of these rights include: Life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
3. That to secure these rights government is instituted among men, and government derives its powers from the consent of the governed.
4. That when government becomes destructive of those rights it is charged with protecting, the people still possess the right to alter or abolish that offending government and replace it with one that shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.
How is your misery level?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Ad slogan
After Joe Biden’s test drive, Ford has an advertising slogan for their new, all electric F150 Lightning: “Even a dummy can drive it.”
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Comments
Comments regarding two letters published in the AV Press on President Biden’s first few months in office. In their letters these authors state:
• Gas prices up 30%.
• Food up 30%.
• Lumber up 300%.
• The border out of control.
• 9+% unemployment.
• Trump left office with a peaceful middle east.
• Ford is closing a plant and moving to Mexico after bringing it back from Mexico with Trumps tax cuts.
These are the facts:
• Yes, gasoline is up. Rising prices are driven by global forces of supply and demand. The price is made up of four factors: taxes, distribution and marketing, the cost of refining, and crude oil prices. The price of crude oil accounts for nearly 70% of the price you pay at the pump.
• Don’t blame politics for food increases. Prices are going up in other parts of the world because of climate change according to a recent Bloomberg report.
• Demand for lumber has exploded in recent months and suppliers have struggled to keep up. • There is a situation at the border. However, it began in April 2020, when Trump instituted the practice of expelling individuals encountered at the border.
• At the end of April, unemployment was 6.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and not 9+% as stated.
• Beyond being a publicity stunt, the so-called Middle East deal does not represent a significant transformation of geopolitical relations. It did provide a lot of publicity for the deal-makers. The fact is, this “breakthrough” is mostly a PR boost for the leaders involved.
• Ford is shifting production Ohio to Mexico. There is no clear evidence from Ford that the change is directly due to shifting tax policy, but instead due to labor costs. Again, Capitalism at work.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Put the ‘genie’ back
This is written based upon observations, and personal experiences. Most followers of former president Trump and GOP members, desire to revert back to the 1950’s era. References:
“Republicans long for the 1950’s, Democrats crave change” Ref.: https://www.usnews.com/news/elections/articles/2020-10-19/survey-many-republicans-long-for-the-1950s-democrats-crave-change
“Dear Trump Voters: The 1950’s Aren’t Coming Back” (July 5, 2017)
“Two-thirds of Republicans Say American Culture has worsened since 1950s” (January 14, 2016)
“If you’re an Old Republican, You Probably Want to Go Back to the ‘50s” (August 20, 2013)
“GOP Got Its Time Machine, Return to the 50s” (July 11, 1980)
“What was so Great about the 1950s?” Ref: https://msmagazine.com/2010/04/15/what-was-so-great-about-the1950s/
“The Culture of the 1950s” Ref: www.let.rug.nl/usa/outlines/history-1994/postwar-america/the-cluture-of-the-1950s.php#
From above publications:... “A sense of uniformity pervaded American society. Conformity was common. After WWII, traditional roles were reaffirmed. Men expected to be the breadwinners; women, even when they worked, assumed their proper place was at home. Television contributed to the homogenizing trend by providing young and old with a shared experience reflecting accepted social patterns.”
It was a predominate white society. Each ethnic group maintained their individualist societies with minimum interfacing between the predominately white society. Racism was in check, with Southern segregation.
Decade of prosperity: The U.S. economy overall grew 37% during the 1950’s. At the end of the decade, the median American family had 30% more purchasing power than at the beginning. Inflation was minimal, unemployment remained low, about 4.5%. Cheap oil from U.S. wells fueled industry, competitors in Europe and Asia were still recovering from World War II.
Over the years, we can not put the “genie” back into the bottle.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
