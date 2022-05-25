Moving toward socialism
A letter to the editor on 28 March opined that “With nearly 100 percent of production privately owned…the US exhibits no socialist characteristics”, to which I take issue.
Socialist characteristics abound in institutions and services in America.
In Housing, Congress passed the Housing Act of 1937 to establish the nation’s public housing system. Section 8 of this Act authorizes the government to provide rental support to low-income households.
Section 8 has dis-abled American families in creating incentives for father abandonment in lieu of government support.
Through the Supplementary Nutritional Assistance Program, the US federal government assists low and no-income households in food purchases.
In 2018, about 40 million Americans benefited from SNAP, with over $57.1 billion spent.
The Child and Adult Care Food Program is another program also administered by the US Department of Agriculture.
The federal government provides financial aid to states for daily food subsidies for children and older people in daycare settings through this program. More than 3 million children and 100,000 older people have benefited from the program.
Mentally and physically challenged adults have also gained from this program.
The government provides health insurance through Obama Care, Medicare, Medicaid and VA services.
The government funds public schools. The majority of primary and secondary school students attend public schools, including those from high-income households.
Federal Government Corporations: An Overview by Kevin R. Kosar, Analyst in American National Government, June 8, 2011 says the following:
“A federal government corporation is an agency of the federal government, established by Congress to perform a public purpose, which provides a market-oriented product or service and is intended to produce revenue that meets or approximates its expenditures.
By this definition, there are 17 entities that are government corporations.” “Production” of these entities is approximately $132 billion annually.
Democrats relentlessly move toward socialism.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Row v. wade
They were out for a boat ride. As they rowed toward shore. they noticed the water was getting shallow. Maybe too shallow to row. They were in a situation of row verses wade. . .
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Well thought out
This is my response to the letter that stated “making the mistreatment of Jewish people into a children’s art contest may not be an idea that was totally thought out.”
This idea was, indeed, totally thought out. This is an opportunity to teach high school students of all backgrounds about the Holocaust. It was a horrific time in history, and there are still people who denied that this ever took place. This must be confronted.
The Holocaust Art Remembrance program involves getting students involved through art, literature, music, and sculpture. This program is designed to broaden students’ horizens, and to learn how to confront and change hatred. This is especially important to Sue Strom, a retired high school teacher, whose parents were survivors of Auschwitz. She brought this program back the Antelope Valley eight years ago.
The students are often amazed at the depravity of the Holocaust, and through this program, are able to learn ways to never let this happen again. May everyone learn to combat hate on all fronts.
Ivy Berr
Lancaster
