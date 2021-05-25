Never would have happened
Iran has been financing and supporting middle east terrorist for over the last 60 years.
I wonder how much of that frozen Iranian assets millions which was released by the Obama administration to Iran was funneled to help supply arms and produce thousands of rockets that are now being used by HAMAS to target and attack Israeli civilians.
These types of attacks would of never happened under Trump, timing is everything.
As they say ... don’t ever start a war you cannot win.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Thanks
I just want to send a huge thank you to Kaiser Permanente, all the people and organizations involved in the AV Fair Ground vaccine events, Mayor Parris and the City of Lancaster.
I hope and pray this pandemic will soon be just a bad memory.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
Want some thistle?
I got the J&J “one and done” vaccine.
It wasn’t too bad. A sore armpit for a couple days.
The system at the A.V. Fairgrounds worked very well.
I had no appointment. Just walked in around 1 p.m. on a Friday and was out by 1:36 p.m.
I took a photo of the card they gave me next to my drivers license to prove I got it.
June 15th is the day we can chuck that mask in the trash.
My front row seats are still intact for a concert that has been rescheduled twice.
It has been moved again from August to mid-October, which is great news as it won’t be triple digit temperature at the Greek.
The roaring ’20s are upon us, people.
I remember when meth labs were our main problem in the desert.
I’m not happy about the illegal activity out here, from desert dumping to undocumented pot farms, but is anyone really surprised?
Our current so-called leaders have flung open the border, which agents have now documented people from 160 countries that have come to our systemically racist nation.
Maybe Tom Selleck can do a public service announcement reminding people not to steal water from the fire hydrants, like his gardener did.
The water situation is the biggest piece of fear mongering that has actually scared me.
If we really are going to be held to 55 gallons a day by 2025, that will be the final straw for me to leave California.
I use that much everyday on my flowers, lawn and plants.
You won’t even be able to shower everyday.
Would you like some thistle with your rocks and dust?
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Save the children
Where a society put its money shows where a society’s heart is.
No money to help prevent of the abuse that kills children like Gabriel Fernandez and yet more than $500 million to begin to provide a safe haven and habitat for threatened bumble bees.
Which is more important to our future? You help decide that with your voice and with your vote.
Kenneth Clemens
Palmdale
Marx’s beliefs
Janalee Arnold: “Guy Marsh’s letters exemplify his incendiary statements. He quotes sources who espoused xenophobic beliefs as Marx did; Marsh has never quoted these.” Nonsense.
Relative to this forum, I have reproduced such quotes and commented upon them several times, the latest examples of which were printed on 07-04-20 and 07-20-20. Most of the issues raised by Janalee Arnold are addressed therein.
Per her tiresome assertion that Marx was a racist (that she gleaned from an article scribbled by Walter Williams), if Marx was a racist, why did Marx’s findings positively influence Abraham Lincoln? Had Marx been a racist, how could he have become widely revered in Angola, China, Cuba and elsewhere? And how could studied Marxists the likes of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, Dr. Angela Y. Davis, and Nelson Mandela have held Marx in such high esteem?
Janalee Arnold: “Marx’s essay ‘On the Jewish Question’ (1862) [actually, 1844] said Jews could only be an emancipated ethnicity and culture when they did not exist.”
I realize that Janalee Arnold merely parroted Walter Williams, but that is a fabrication. Nowhere within “On the Jewish Question” does Dr. Marx say or imply such a thing. After all, Marx, who was Jewish himself, correctly viewed Judaism as a religion, not ethnicity or culture.
As much as Williams would like us to believe that Jewish peoples are members of a separate ethnicity or culture, they are not; they are adherents to a religion, period. Williams and others like him prop up this “Jewish ethnicity” prattle, in part, to justify the continued existence of the terrorist state of Israel.
However, Marx did maintain that Judaism, like all such superstitions, would cease to exist when the socioeconomic causes of those delusions cease to exist.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
The problem
Someone once said, life is like writing with a pencil without an eraser.
Our problem is, we have too many citizens that don’t even know how to write.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.