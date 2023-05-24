Look at what US is doing in Antarctica
In response to Miguel Rio’s “Letter to the Editor (May 15), I liked the article. It hit home.
Just an FYI, Miguel: Look up what China is doing in the Antarctica. They are building three or four sites. No regulation, according to US Officials. Interesting.
John Elkins
Lancaster
Share knowledge about Thomas
Dear Mr. (Thomas Russell)Horner, I invite you to sit down with me and share what you personally know about Justice Clarence Thomas’ journey. I bet absolutely nothing.
I am an educated African American woman who has associated with Thomas on four levels (face to face, handwritten correspondence, via telephone after the Anita Hill debacle, and sharing a pool to this day of African American alumni from our undergraduate college Holy Cross). We knew the “other” Clarence and the current clone. You knew him when?
And to classify my letter as “the most vial, bias, hate-filled, racist letter I have ever read in my many years reading this paper” was amusing because I have lived here for over three decades, been an avid reader of this paper since 1995, and have copies of some racist, biased and degrading descriptions of various groups that resulted in the Department of Justice rushing in to mediate the racial strife in this valley; i.e., create a Human Relations Task Force and other legal agreements with the (Los Angeles County) Sheriff’s Department.
I offer kudos to editor Jennifer Garcia for printing my documented truth because to resolve all these major quality-of-life issues we, the stakeholders of this conflicted country, must know and hear each other’s truth and separate the wheat from the chaff. I am directly impacted by an educated Black allowing himself for self-glory to present himself as a social and historical weapon against my Black brothers and sisters. Instead of challenging anything I specifically noted, you cloud the issue of Thomas’ mercenary journey with nonsense about Democrats. Thomas’ legal future and legacy are at stage my friend.
Now it is your turn. When do you take a Ron DeSantis to task for attempting to turn Florida into a reincarnation of Jim Crow days? It is 2023, not 1960. Is DeSantis in a time warp? As for Thomas, his handled handlers came up with his high text lynching shock jock type statement to keep his appointment viable. I am more than willing to slap Biden for being a part of that charade, Truth, right?
I am 69 and this is where I will live out my days speaking my truth. Please, join with me.
Diana Beard~Williams Brown
Palmdale
Fond memories of Dr. Kumar
I remember Dr Kumar very well. My wife of 60 years and I were patients of his since 2001.
I remember him as a very caring and kind doctor. His “bedside manner” was second to none. When you were in his office or a hospital bed, he made you feel like you were his only friend, not a doctor. He really cared for you. I can remember him coming to visit me as late as 11:30 one night to check up to see how I was doing. At 6 the next morning he was back again.
I can remember the time my wife was admitted into Antelope Valley Hospital for a kidney infection and when I had just cleared the door to her room, we stopped to greet each other he asked me why I was there and I told him about Mary’s condition.
Just as a I drove into my garage, the phone started ringing. It was Dr Kumar and he told me that he had looked at Mary’s chart and said he was having a nurse sit in the room with her or move her to ICU her kidneys were failing and her condition was very serious.
We didn’t know it until several weeks later that the doctors didn’t expect her to live through the night. Yes, Dr. Kumar was our hero and always be. I’m sure that we are not the only ones with stories like that.
I’m sure that many more people will remember occasional events like that, but that is one that I will never forget.
John Mints
Rosamond
