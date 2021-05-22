Traffic
In reading the AV Press concerning a traffic circle at the intersection at 60th and Ave. D. on state route 138. The first article was in the Monday May 10th edition and was addressed as being a virtual community engagement meeting. The first falsehood would be of a virtual meeting as a community meeting.
Too many projects are run through with these virtual meetings. If you cannot hold a real in person meeting of the concerned residents of the community it is virtually just pulling the wood over the community members eyes. This needs to be tabled will all community members, in actuality, can attend a real meeting to be heard.
If the facts are correct and there were 26 collisions and only two fatalities and 11 injuries during a five year period, why would that cause some state bureau to take notice? Oh, because there are funds in the state highway operations and protection program, or SHOPP reservation fund and if they do not now allocate those funds they may be reallocated to some other project that wastes the taxpayer funds. The real truth of the matter is it not?
In reality if the due diligence were to be known, the truckers using State Rout 138, to the AV, or passing through, drive vehicles with a GPS screen. They input their information, Google then advises that to bypass the slow moving traffic in Lancaster, they reroute onto 90th Street across Antelope Acres to Quartz Hill at Ave. M.
Taking Ave. M to the 14 Freeway, avoiding many AV traffic tie ups. When I lived in Antelope Acres that traffic passed through the area, and I am sure it is worse now.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
Absolute best
Former president Trump was the best president since former president Regan.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Under ‘attack’
Our classrooms are under attack and all parents with children should be aware of what they may be teaching our children.
It’s called critical race theory — or it may be masquerading in some other form. It’s driven by a desire to change history, as a struggle between oppressors (the white race) and the oppressed, everyone else.
It focuses on making the majority, the white race, understand that it has benefited from privilege and preference based on skin color, colonialism and imperialism. The masses must understand that they have gained whatever advantages they have on the basis of unfair treatment of the others.
It instills shame, guilt, remorse and unworthiness in the majority population and in some schools children have been asked to stand up in class to apologize for being white.
The critical race theory accepts the theory that the white race are oppressors and therefore are racial and evil.
Some schools have taken to dumbing down by eliminating historical mainstays such as history and math and replacing them with social related classes.
And, as a final thought, consider the recent riot in Washington, D.C., where the mob pulled down statues of American heroes. Stage I perhaps, in attempting to destroy American history. God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Too early
I was going to write this letter, and then not, but now I have decided it can’t wait.
It is only May 19, and not even June yet, and certainly not the Fourth of July. I live in a house with my two dogs and cats on the east side of Lancaster, and for the fourth night in a row, the fireworks have already been popping — you know, pop, pop, pop, until they’ve scared the tar out of every dog and living thing in the neighborhood, causing some to jump their fences and getting lost, or worse.
My big dog is already too afraid to go outside before bedtime. He sits at my feet and follows me around. This doesn’t even take into account the irritated neighbors, the fires that could get set off and people trying to sleep.
Several weeks ago there was an AV Press front page article that said that Lancaster and Palmdale were combining resources to have fireworks displays to have. “one loud, banging Fourth of July.”
What I want to know is what these cities are doing to work together to combine their resources to stop the illegal fireworks already going on during this loud, banging, month of May that I am certain will continue through August, if it’s anything like last year?
I know that my neighborhood is not the only one affected.
Thank you for your consideration.
Mary Jane Bass
Lancaster
