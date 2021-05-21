Transit woes
The situation with the empty city buses cruising around the AV is interesting and I’d like to expand upon Mr. Warford’s comments on 5/16.
I have noticed the same thing in our valley. There are dozens of empty buses cruising around at great expense to the tax payers. These are expensive machines and constantly being upgraded from diesel, to natural gas to the current electric fad. All while providing very little benefit to the AV on most of its routes.
I’m all for mass transit ... it if works and is used. I’m sure there are some routes in the AV where ridership is fairly high. However, most of the buses I seen have less than a handful of people. And the advertising on the side of the buses is designed such that it is difficult to see in the bus to assess how many people are inside unless the light is just right. I wonder why?
It would be much more efficient to just provide ride share passes to those routes with low ridership rather than have these expensive, empty machines cruising around consuming energy and money.
And to the AV Press ... with that increase in monthly subscriber fees ...how about taking that money and do some research, and publish, what the ridership rate actually is on our mass transit system.
Ronald Tucker
Palmdale
Teachers and politics
I see the teachers union lost 22% of their money after Supreme court decision Janus vs San Diego college said they can’t take dues automatically from paycheck without permission.
I asked my union back when Carter was running for office about using my dues money for political purposes I didn’t agree with they told me don’t worry it was just political nonsense he was spouting. I was laid off the week after he was sworn in. He didn’t lie but the union did.
So the United States census reports that 154.6 million said that they voted in 2020 yet the voting totals were over 159 million.
That means that over 4 million declined to say that they voted. I guess that means the koolaid komandos in the democratic media didn’t lie?
So why don’t the dems let the investigations into voter fraud continue if it was so honest and fair.
They keep filling lawsuit after lawsuit trying to stop any forensic investigation into any questionable voting.
If it was so clean and fair let them check, what are they afraid of?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Republican ideal
Liz Cheney (R-WY) is a woman of principle, integrity, and guts. While I disagree with almost every position she takes on issues, one must respect her. Which is why she is no longer welcome among Republican leadership.
The poster child for the GOP is now Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of Jewish space laser fame. She raises big bucks by confronting Democrats, or 16 year olds arguing for gun regulation, posting it on twitter and asking for donations. Self-serving bullying has become the Republican ideal. God help us all.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Live long and prosper
On 13 July 2021 local country station 87.7FM may cease broadcasting due to current FCC rules that will end the last of analog TV broadcasts.
87.7 Country Gold is based in Inyokern and heard clearly here in Palmdale. 87.7FM is the audio frequency tied to VHF Channel 6.
Across the USA, Low Power (LP) Stations analog video must be broadcast concurrently with audio to comply with FCC LP rules.
After 13 July analog video broadcast must cease. Unless the FCC separates the audio and video requirement (Action Item for Washington D.C), we will lose a country music jewel, a station dedicated to playing old country classics.
This station is particularly enjoyable between Thanksgiving and Christmas with a playlist that seemingly doesn’t loop. Ridgecrest Emergency Ops Center’s Robert Overfeld gives great condensed info briefs. I’m often still unpacking his message after he signs-off.
I’ve even learned from listening to an advertisement that Palmdale has a “drive-thru” Subway(seriously). 87.7FM is a community radio station. We need our country.
May 87.7 live long and prosper. Thank you Adelman Broadcasting for this great radio station.
Ian Hall
Palmdale
