But I’m having a real punch-up with a couple of modern ideas: the Theory of Everything and the Fine-Structure Constant; the dicey “theory of everything” as physicist Michio Kaku describes in his book, “The God Equation,” and the fraction 1/137.03 — Arnold Sommerfeld’s “ho-hum” and “so-what” appearing Fine-Structure Constant that has been hiding in plain sight for years until the physicists finally realized its universality, promptly genuflected and proudly nailed it to their esoteric bulletin board only lately.
But too late for Arnie, who died in 1951. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize 84 times — all ending in Zilchville. Students of Mr. Sommerfeld include physicists Wolfgang Pauli and Werner Heisenberg; the latter’s uncertainty principal is a staple of subatomic physics.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Is this evidence of God’s existence?
Einstein presented a 1917 paper,” Cosmological Considerations on the General Theory of Relativity,” based on his calculations and conclusions that matched the motions in the heavens.
From his perspective, the universe should be collapsing from its own weight of thousands of dense galaxies, but some force was counteracting the force of gravity. He inserted a fudge factor on factor on his equations that he named lambda, to represent whatever was keeping the universe from collapsing.
Then a little more than a decade later, the Hubble Telescope’s universe offered an unforeseen solution. The universe wasn’t collapsing from its own weight because it was expanding, and that expansion was outracing the effects of gravity. After reviewing, the expansion data himself, Einstein discarded his fudge factor. But the universe wasn’t what it appeared to be and the tug of war between gravity and dark energy began.
In early 2010 the cosmologists Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe seven-year results arrived bearing the numbers that define our universe. Our universe is 13.75 billion years old and consists of 72.8 perfect dark energy and 22.7 percent dark matter, an exquisitely precise accounting of the depth of our ignorance.
Perhaps it’s time to consider we may have evidence of the Master of the Universe (i.e., God) at work, and the story will continue to be a mystery, with and ending as He chooses.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Leaving out a few key details
Just an FYI: The story on page B1 of the May 13 Antelope Valley Press, “Veteran who fatally choked subway rider freed” mentions only that: “Jordan Neely, was a former subway performer with a history of mental illness.”
It doesn’t mention that he had a lengthy criminal record of assaulting elderly women and kidnapping a 7-year-old baby. The news seems uneven when describing the two people involved in this case. Would this type of article work in elections?
John Elkins
Lancaster
Closer look at a pair of stories
There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
Bruce Willingham, publisher of the McCurtain Gazette-News, said he left a voice-activated recorder inside the county commissioner’s meeting room after the meeting was adjourned. He suspected the group was continuing to conduct county business after the meeting had ended in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act.
The recording was released revealing an Oklahoma sheriff and other county officials discussing killing two journalists and hanging Black people.
There have been calls by numerous people, including the Republican governor of Oklahoma, for the sheriff and the other officials to resign. The NAACP leaders in Oklahoma have demanded that the FBI and Justice Department investigate.
For several days more than 100 people gathered outside the courthouse and called for the sheriff and other officials to resign.
A county commissioner was heard to say that he knew “where two deep holes were dug if we need them.” Another official stated that because we can’t lynch Blacks any more, “they got more rights than we do.”
Several weeks ago Montana Republicans banned transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr from the assembly floor. She had the audacity to state they would “have blood on their hands” if they voted to restrict medical care for transgender youth.
The House Minority Leader stated that the GOP is “running roughshod over Montana’s rights to peaceful protest and equal justice.” The far right Republicans have created the “Freedom Caucus” to go after Zephyr. Maybe Montana would like to secede.
And the beat goes on.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Thinking about various items
Just a few random thoughts.
Skip Thacker wrote the following in his rebuttal letter to Sue Brax: “Why do you continue to listen to, the liars on CNN, MSNBC, etc.?”
Skip, you must not have read what Rupert Murdoch said about Fox News endorsement of lies surrounding the 2020 election. Speaking under oath, Murdoch confirmed the suggestion by a Dominion lawyer that Fox was “trying to straddle the line between spewing conspiracy theories on one hand, yet calling out the fact that they are actually false on the other.”
Richard Skidmore wrote: “Our rights come from God. Government’s role is to protect those God-given rights.”
Richard, please show me in the Bible where it says government’s role is to protect those God-given rights. And what does the Bible say our God-given rights are?
It was Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, who wrote: “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Miguel Rios wrote: “I’m all for helping the homeless … by giving them a hand up, not a free handout.” Then he goes on to say: “Why not address the cause of homelessness by addressing the cause, like the problem of mental health, alcohol and drug abuse first at already established facilities.” That sounds good; however, his answer will cost millions. It is estimated the total to be roughly $8.1 billion annually over the next 12 years. That price includes building more low-income housing each year.
Miguel needs to understand poverty is a significant cause of homelessness. Stagnant wages, unemployment, high housing and healthcare costs all play into poverty. Being unable to afford essentials like housing and food greatly increases a person’s risk of being homeless.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Does Biden defend democracy?
W
hen Sen. Joe Biden became President Biden, the media crowned him the defender of democracy. But is he? Let’s check it out.
In Rich Lowry’s commentary earlier this month, titled: “Why isn’t Biden a threat to democracy,” in the Antelope Valley Press, Lowry throws a serious challenge flag on the media coronation. In his article, Lowry frames his commentary by pointing out that Trumps behavior after Jan. 6 was a disgrace — much to the delight of Trump haters, I’m sure.
Then he turns his attention to President Biden, and states Biden, shouldn’t use Jan. 6 as an excuse to abuse the constitution himself. For instance: According to the Wall Street journal (Feb. 24), Biden’s Department of Justice and the FBI lumped Catholics with violent extremism. That means, bye, bye, Catechism; hello, golden calf.
Then, halfway through his narrative. Lowry gets to meat and potatoes of his commentary. He points out that what makes Biden a threat to democracy is his failure to understand that,using Jan. 6 as a pretext to step on constitutional rights gives the right incentive to return the favor.
Image that, Biden creates Trump. You know, like Frankenstein.
So here’s the deal. It doesn’t matter what your politics are. This should concern everyone. What Lowry said of Biden can happen to any president.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Homeless plan for brownie points
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wants to purchase the 15-story Mayfair hotel at the selling price of $70 million, which will provide permanent housing for 1,200 persons.
Imagine over 1,000 homeless persons in one building. The city of LA already claims to pay up to $4,550.00 per resident per month, which includes meals. If the sale is approved, its estimated the city would save money — really.
There is no mention of the monthly cost in security, maintenance, upkeep and the high price of utilities. Also no mention about the possibility of drug use and crime. Will medical, counseling, job training and job placement services be provided and at what extra cost ?
It looks like homeless warehousing out of sight and out of mind, with a predicted negative end result with good intentions. Since we are already experiencing a large influx of immigrants many of which are homeless thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom for making California into an open border state and as added bonus with free health care.
I see possible future conflicts between the homeless and the immigrants for freebees. This hotel purchase project is beginning to look like another failed social experiment for political brownie points at taxpayers’ expense.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
