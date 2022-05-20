Hypothesis not supported
The scientific method is said to be applicable to Marxism. In reading the L2E of 3 May Marxism is a Science, I missed the “hypothesis”.
I was looking for a statement like “Marxism is a useful political philosophy beneficial to the people it serves”. I did a quick scan of the Manifesto but couldn’t find a succinct hypothesis there either.
From the Holocaust Encyclopedia:
“Communism is an economic and political philosophy grounded in the belief that societies are shaped by their economic systems. According to communism, capitalism creates social problems by dividing wealth unfairly between two classes of people.”
If we choose the above hypothesis as a strawman, we can proceed with the scientific method, looking for data that supports it. So what benefits does it provide?
In China, the government controls the economy and all aspects of society. Citizens are continuously monitored using video cameras and facial recognition software and accrue compliance-scoring in day-to-day activities, mightily oppressed.
During the Great Leap Forward, millions died. Today the CCP harvests organs from criminals and religious minorities for sale.
In the Soviet Union, Stalin murdered political opponents for 30 years and starved the Ukrainians over collectivization. Millions died.
In Venezuela, Chavez/Maduro reduced a thriving petroleum-rich economy to hyper-inflation. Millions fled. Maduro is now looking for capital for public company development (AVP 15 May 22).
In Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, communists purged the population of freedom lovers; millions died or fled.
In Cuba, the Castro’s and elites suppressed the people for 60 years, re-distributing only poverty and invited the Soviets to position nuclear arms in the Western Hemisphere. No one reached their full potential. Many fled.
In North Korea, the population is isolated, suppressed, and under-fed, with Kim Jung-Un and elites overweight. Resources are wasted on armament.
Hypothesis is not supported.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Quiz time
It’s always interesting to take a true and false quiz. Most of the time it’s best to go with the first thought that you have. Oh, and these questions are all about Donald Trump.
1. The insurrection was being put together by Trump and his supporters such as Rudy G. and Mark Meadows long before the presidential election was held in November, just in case the voters chose Joe Biden.
2. The main two reasons Trump ran for president were to get more power and to make more money.
3. In order to reduce illegal drugs coming to America from Mexico, Trump asked the generals if it were possible to drop missiles on Mexican drug labs.
4. Ivanka and Melania really do not like each other.
5. Trump endorsed J.D. Vance, a very conservative Republican who won the primary for Senator from Ohio. Unfortunately, at a rally when Trump was to introduce him, but forgot his name.
6. Trump is yet to say that his very good friend, Vladimir Putin, started the Ukraine War, and is responsible for all the deaths and destruction in that country.
7. Shortly after being elected president, Trump named his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to be his envoy to the Middle East to secure a peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinians. He failed.
8. In March 2020, Trump told people that Covid-19 was similar to the flu and it would go away in the summer. When he left office 400,000 Americans had died.
The answer to all the questions is true.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Welcome to the discussion.
