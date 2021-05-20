How’s it really spelled?
Robert Mc Gregor claimed that I explained: “how we could all live in a Marxist ‘Utopia,’ if only we [broke] free from the church and the capitalist system.”
Although the letter to which Mc Gregor responded was devoid of Marxist content, there are no valid claims that a socialist society would be Utopian. One would still have to arrive at work on time.
Working would still be less enjoyable than vacationing. And workers would still have a supervisor (albeit an elected supervisor).
There would still be disagreements, crime, bigotry,and superstition, although we can speculate that the abolition of social classes would considerably lessen the severity of those pathologies. Therefore, when a socialist depicts a perfect world - a paradise on Earth, that socialist is a utopian “socialist.” Do not be misled by exaggerated claims.
Scientific socialism (a.k.a. revolutionary socialism) is a practical plan to restructure industries based on their collective ownership and democratic control — www.slp.org/pdf/statements/siu_chart.pdf. Were industries run on a socialist basis, typically parasitic, Shangri-La-dwelling capitalists would no longer be able to expropriate the lion’s share of worker-produced wealth.
That said, Utopian thinking is exemplified by the belief that American society will survive the fact that, collectively, 400 billionaires possess more wealth than the “bottom” 64% of Americans combined.
That extreme, immoral and ever-growing disparity is ultimately the cause of our divisive socioeconomic woes, and unless we abolish the capitalist system, that inequality will eventually destroy America.
Finally, I’ve noticed that Robert McGregor’s last name has been listed in this forum in at least three varying forms; to wit, Mc Gregor, McGregor, and MC Gregor. So, toward maintaining respect and accuracy, I’m wondering if Mr. McGregor would please inform the readership concerning the correct spelling of his name.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Utopia under Trump
Trump left office with a peaceful middle east. Now Russia is massing troops on Ukraine’s border.
Ukraine is threatening to take Crimea back by force. China’s threatening Taiwan and its neighbors while threatening our Naval ships. N Korea is testing missiles again and restarted their nuclear weapons program. Iran is making more than their normal threats. Israel is under attack. Like hungry wolves the middle east. senses weakness in the Oval Office.
Trump left office with a secure border. Now our border’s a disaster, which this administration promised transparency, instead hiding it and not letting the media have access. Ford is closing a plant and moving to Mexico after bringing it back from Mexico with Trumps tax cuts, Biden’s plan for increased taxes, and Ford’s moving again taking thousands of jobs with them.
Price of steel up 145%, lumber 126%, wheat up 25%, food index up 25%, cotton 35%, silver 38%, copper 50%, soybeans 71%, oil 80%, pipeline and border wall construction jobs lost.
Keep in mind, Biden said, I will not raise taxes on the middle class. Instead everything the middle class buys to sustain life, is up in price for everyone.
9+% unemployment, yet now hiring signs everywhere, and no one’s applying, as the federal unemployment makes it easier for people to stay home rather than work. What happens when you run out of tax payers money, then watch the panic hit the fan.
The current president is a disaster, hold on tight, the next 4 years are going to be a rough ride. All I’m saying is, you Biden supporters aren’t posting much about the great things he’s doing. And to think Bill Pappas says Biden’s doing a great job. Laughed till my sides hurt.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
The facts
According to the May 16,2021 article on illegal pot farms, Mayor Rex says that illegal grow plots are using so much water that it is causing land subsidence.
Kathlene Barger parrots that people may need to boil their water. This type of misinformation causes hysteria among the folks. We only need solid information about our water situation in the valley.
The water table may be down where Lancaster is pumping water heavily but in the Antelope acres our 3 big production wells are actually up by 1 foot from last year. They are actually higher than the level in 2006 at 2110 ft above sea level.
John Goit Sr.
Antelope Acres
