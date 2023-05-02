A breath of fresh air
Re: Antelope Valley Press article, of April 26, “Kindergartners’ musical treat.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 9:40 pm
A breath of fresh air
Re: Antelope Valley Press article, of April 26, “Kindergartners’ musical treat.”
Two thumbs up! Anderson Academy brought in an award-winning children’s musical duo that captivated 150 kindergartners and their teachers with song and dance. Every student was given a teddy bear to dance with. Judging by the pictures in the Press the kids were delighted.
It appears the Anderson Academy believes in the value of adhering to age appropriate education for these young students — which is as it should be. Young children deserve the best there is which is apparent from the reading the article.
Reading in the Valley Press some days earlier about the Westside School District contemplating the idea of bringing the progressive’s wokeism ideology (which includes sexualizing young children) into our local schools, one can see that this example points to very huge mindset difference between the public sector and the private/charter sector schools.
Unfortunately, wokeism in schools today is an ugly and disturbing trend. Parents need to be alert and out spoken about this issue. But, after reading the positive article about Anderson Academy school was like a breath of fresh air! There’s still hope.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.