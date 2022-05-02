The big picture
I was reading that the people we are letting stay in office can care less about the people who vote to put them there because they are not looking at the big picture and seeing that they do not care!
Your gas tax is going up and the governor is not doing a thing about it and will use the revenue to fix roads and pay for things that benefit them! Wake up and vote them out!
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Outrageous things
1 Still, weekly highway fatalities are the norm. Can’t anyone solve this quite crisis?
2 Ritter Ranch got the go-ahead from Palmdale. More hundreds of cars on the 14.
3 Sanctions have not slowed Russias attack on Ukraine. (I would loan them some nukes! Fight fair kids).
4 Minimum wages have almost doubled in 8 years. And it’s a mystery why costs are up?
5 Soon twitter might provide free speech. Suddenly Musk is the Devil.
6 Bill Warford is no longer in the AV Press.
Karl Pearcy
Leona Valley
Make them pay
The president is proposing to cancel student loan debt.
If he does, that will be a slap in the face of all that have lived up to their loan obligations. The President will have to devise another way of buying votes.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Don’t slam Trump
Ralph Brax’ letter to the Editor on Friday, 4/29/22 slamming President Trump: Please forward his letter at once to the newly formed Disinformation Governance Board. If the new Board does its job, they will confiscate his pencil.
William Guild
Littlerock
Thanks Cal Trans
Thank You Cal Trans maintenance yard in Lancaster!
Cal Trans had a contract to re pave Hwy 138 west of Hwy 14. It was a poor design with many mistakes which I have written about previously.
One design flaw that affected myself and 90 other home owners in Sundale Mutual water Dist. Was the new paving job left a asphalt curb at all of our streets entering the highway. 80 west 82w,85w and 87w.
I contacted construction engineering several time and just got a run around. I contacted the local State maintenance yard to see if they could find money to repair the problem.
Today the maintenance guys are repairing the problem. I don’t have names, But. Thank You , Thank you, Thank You from all the affected home owners in this district.
John Goit
Antelope Acres
Pressuring the city
Please help me put pressure on our city leaders to do more to fight the illegal firework epidemic.
I have been suffering for years. I have mental health issues which make the fireworks unbearable. Please write to our leaders and help me make this a decent place to live again. (Contact info below)
To everyone who is fond of fireworks, please understand that I am not your enemy. I am not anti-American, and I am not offended by celebrating independence and freedom. I’m not trying to ruin your holiday, take away your traditions, or spoil your fun. I just can’t take being violently jolted awake again and again by random blasts all year-round.
All I want is to be able to sleep in peace, free from crippling, debilitating anxiety. Please, all I’m asking for is the tiniest bit of compassion. You don’t need loud explosives to celebrate anything. Please consider doing something quieter for fun.
Lancaster City Hall
44933 N. Fern Avenue
Lancaster CA 93534
661-723-6000
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
