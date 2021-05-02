Excuse for behavior
Why is it that Guy Marsh will take something said or done by people who claim to represent a group he doesn’t like (Christians for example) and attribute that to the entire group but, even with all of the atrocities committed by those claiming to be socialist or Marxist, not one of them has actually represented socialism or Marxism (according to Marsh)?
If you can’t be a Democrat if you try to remove a politician just because you don’t like them, I ask Ralph Brax, what party did Pelosi and her minions represent when they began working on efforts to impeach Trump, even before he actually took office? And after he left office?
And if you can’t be a Democrat if you throw a tantrum if you lose an election, what party did Hillary and her minions represent when they blamed her defeat on everything from the Russians to voter fraud for four years? She even wrote about it in her book.
And your other examples have Democrat offenders too.
Having blinders to the truth that all groups have their pretenders, whose actions could reflect poorly on the whole but shouldn’t, only serves to further divide us. Probably one major reason so many backed an abrasive, often obnoxious Trump was that he wasn’t part of the established political structure that a vast number of us see as one of America’s greatest problems.
Glenn Miller
Palmdale
Where are the cheerleaders?
As the new president, Biden must be held to the same scrutiny as the democrats did to Trump.
So far no one is touting his accomplishments. Where are the Biden cheerleaders? Kinda quiet huh?
This totally “transparent administration” has, for the most part, been silent and secretive. Few press conferences and reporters have been kept away from the real news at the border.
Biden has continued his racist ways by basing every decision on race. Also, his actions are not people friendly and are only costing us more and more money.
Around the world, things are not going well. Those that Trump stood up to are now putting us on the defensive. Iran is going ahead with its nuclear plans and Russia is threatening its neighbors.
Ford is closing a plant and moving it to Mexico, the border is a mess and prices are skyrocketing: steel up 145%, lumber up 125%, oil up 80%, the food index up 25%. If the democrats want to end poverty and hunger, why let prices get out of control. I’ll tell you why. They have no leader nor coherent agenda. The progressive democrats only want crazy stuff and their whole approach to governance is wrapped up in racially based ideas.
If you are black, brown or Asian, you’re in. If you’re white you’re out. I ran across a quote from Booker T. Washington on the racial issue. He said,” There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the habit of advertising their wrongs.”
Washington was an accomplished black American educator and advisor to the presidents.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
In a drought
We are having a drought. Yet there is talk about building hundreds of new homes. Where is the water coming from. These are big houses with 3+ bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, over 1,000 sq. ft., $ 250,000 and up.
Why can’t the builders build small houses for people who don’t need huge houses, young people with maybe one child or older people? What happened to small one bedroom houses with a carport. Why do people need 3 and 4 car garages? What is wrong with parking on the street by the house? Most people use garages to store stuff and leave their cars outside.
Maybe we need more apartments, not everyone wants to live in a house and have all the expenses and taking care of it.
Speaking of water and the drought: again I am writing in about the water thefts from the compromised water hydrants in the AV that are being used to water all the marijuana grows of thousands of thirsty plants. They are popping up everywhere and the people stealing water are taking millions of gallons of water every month.
Not to mention the murders that I have heard of over water or in those areas. In my neighborhood, they line up with their trucks and trailers loaded with huge containers that hold 100 to 500 gallons of water. They come day and night. They come from areas farther away. They actually fight over “their” water! Ha ha, very funny. And they drop off their trash. I know this is being looked into. But this needs to stop NOW and these people need to be prosecuted and their vehicles and trailers and containers taken away forever.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
