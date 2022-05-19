Rules are for everyone
Why do Democratic leaders, supporters and left, liberal folk think its no big deal to bomb a pro-life office, go on national TV and spout hate for nine people that none of them know, riot and cause civil unrest, invade the private spaces and neighborhoods of TSCOTUS?
The lefties, as usual, go off the deep end, demanding that a judgement be over-turned, that wasn’t overturned? That’s correct — they demand that the SCOTUS reverse the non-judgement on Roe V Wade — something that has not happened — yet — if and when Roe V Wade is struck down — what does that mean for abortion mongers?
Only that the feds no longer have anything to do with it — it reverts to each state to make abortion laws, and enforce them — something a vast majority has already done — so, if you still want an abortion — you can still do it — without feds involvement —
Pull your heads our and tell our leaders to arrest these who are causing riots all over our country, including fake Warren and others who have gone on TV and demanded civil unrest — hey — you folk wanted it for the 1-6-21 “riot” — isn’t it fair to expect the same for these fools?
Laws are not to be applied to just those you hate — they apply to each of us ...
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Think before you leap
People, people, people, wake up, Roe vs Wade was first began as a 2 or 3 month prevention, for women having unwanted babies because of rape, incest or just plain not wanted.
The term limit was extended and extended to add more months, and still women kept getting pregnant.
Don’t men and women know how to use contraceptives, I guess not.
Then we as people set up safe haven to drop off unwanted babys, no questions asked.
Now we come up with this AB2223, were you can have the baby, take it home for a couple of weeks, and if you decide you don’t want it, just kill it and throw it in the trash (wow).
Stop this Bill AB2223 before it gets a foot hole. Is everyone crazy, this has nothing to do with women’s rights, this is sick (Satan) from the start.
Don’t put it as women’s rights, that’s an insult.
Guess we’ll have to do away with safe haven. Think people think, your being played, like sheep off the cliff.
Georgia Langdon
Lancaster
Medical or political?
Please reference the AV Press dated 11 May 2022. The front page article titled, “The final grades are in”.
It portrays that Covid 19 virus is NOT a threat. The message is brought about by the fact that the Palmdale Reginal Medical Center staff are not wearing masks.
Public Leaders, not any medical group, have stated that masks are no longer required in public places.
Is the public to follow Political or Medical directives? My personal choice is Medical.
What, as a member of the public, do you think is the proper choice and why?
Keith Stucky
Lancaster
