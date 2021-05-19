The budget
The governor announced yesterday that the state will have a budget surplus of over $78 billion. It appears that all the gloom and doom predictions about the state’s finances were groundless.
So now what? The first words out of his mouth were to suggest that the money be spent on illegals and the homeless. This should make taxpayers furious.
It is fiscal malfeasance to tax for no reason or to run budget surpluses and not either return it or spend it for the people’s good. (It’s the law) illegals are not Californians and the homeless, I don’t know what they are.
Since the surplus exists, it should be used to benefit the taxpayers of the state. Why not fund the unfunded retiree healthcare system? Why not retire some of the states’ high interest bonds? Why not use it for fire prevention in dangerous areas? Why not build more water storage? The state owes almost $300 billion and to pay this down is prudent use of the states money.
I know the democrats will want to use it to pander for votes in the next election but this money comes from all taxpayers and they all should have the say as to how the money is spent.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Not true
Poor Vincent White. He is adding columnist Bill Deaver to his hate list. Of course he always throws Trump under the bus in every letter he writes.
I’m surprised he is attacking Deaver because Bill show’s a lot of liberal thinking in his column? Mr. White apparently got picked on growing up at Edwards Air force base because he has a big chip on his shoulder. He also talks about Mr. Deaver’s different writing style when Trump was in office.
I think he reads to much into others writings and spins them into a racial issue. This is a personality flaw where he thinks he is always right. In addition Mr. White searches the internet for any questionable police stops against african-americans and quickly exploits them so all cops are labeled racist. Baloney.
Most so called incidents as Deaver says are caused by the person/persons doing something stupid to get pulled over in the first place. And one of my favorites White said was his republican friends hated Trump so much they converted to lefty liberals is not true.
Another story Mr. White makes up to sound good.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
What will they do?
How is the federal government going to the large scale hacks like the one that just happened when the can’t stop robo calls?
Bernie Guzenske
Palmdale
Lived it
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Chip shortage goes on, cars are scarce,” published in the Thursday, May 13, 2021 issue. This article has many details, read it, they will not be repeated here.
Yes, we did it to ourselves. History: During World War Two, our industries gained enormous profits. After World War two, the U.S. labor unions began to want to obtain a portion of these profits for their members.
Thus, each time a labor contract required re-negotiation, the union obtained benefit increases for the members. This process typically included strike negotiations. This process continued through the 1960s.
• During the 1970s, Big business corporations desired to omit the above negotiations. Big business invented global Industrialization. i.e., they sought less expensive labor not in the USA. Thus, containerized freight,and many other just in time processes were established. In addition, due to our industries complacency during the 1950s and 1960s, due to little competition, our industries did not upgrade our manufacturing processes to be competitive with emerging economies outside the USA. Thus, during the late 1960s and during the 1970s we lost competitive edge.
• With the above in mind, we got the “rust belt” and huge former factory worker’s unemployment. Thus, we, the USA, became a services economy, rather than a robust manufacturing economy. During the 1940s and 1950s we were the greatest industrial nation in the world. But we gave it all away.
• Now with most products made not in the USA, we are beggars. This is not good for our military defense, nor our populace, however, outstanding for our global industrialization businesses, making huge profits with less expensive labor, with automated processes.
All the above is true, because I lived it.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.