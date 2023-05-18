Nothing in letter was outrageous
John Manning sent in a letter expressing outrage regarding the “unfortunate decline in the language used by a few of our frequent writers,” (“Reaching new low with language,” May 9), and as an example, he chose to criticize my recent letter, “Ruling by fear” (April 28), calling it “a shameful letter.”
So I re-read my letter and was unable to find one obscenity, one instance of name-calling, no insistence that anyone disagreeing with my views ought to move to another country, and no profanity.
Here is what I said: “These holidays (Easter and Christmas) are concerned with events that never happened and with people who never existed. It is a common thread among all religious cults.” I stand by that statement, and I fail to see how the language is objectionable.
I also said, “Claiming Scripture is true because the Bible says it’s true is merely circular reasoning.” That sounds civil to me.
I said, “Religion is based primarily on fear.” I stand by that statement. I went on to say, “I don’t need an imaginary flying spirit in the clouds to decide right from wrong. I rely on my own intellect, judgment, and values to guide me.” Again, the tone is polite.
I feel confident saying that if my letter had been rude or insulting, the Antelope Valley Press would not have printed it.
I was exercising freedom of speech.
I conclude that Manning’s diatribe was prompted not by the language I used, but by the thoughts and ideas I expressed. He seems threatened by anyone whose opinions and beliefs differ from his. But I hold that opinions and ideas are appropriate topics for inclusion in the Opinion section.
Letters aimed at suppressing the publication of diverse viewpoints do not encourage meaningful dialogue, and the readership of the Valley Press deserve better.
Accountability for everybody
I just reading the most vial, bias, hate-filled, racist letter I have ever read in my many years reading this paper.
Ms. Diana Beard-Williams Brown, in her hate speech, references accountability for actions. I agree, but it should apply to everyone:
• Vice President Joe Biden bragging about using a billion dollars of American taxpayers money as leverage to get an Ukraine investigator fired, who was investigating the company that was paying Hunter Biden millions for doing nothing.
• Maxine Waters in a crowd shouting get in the face of every Republican representative wherever you see them. We are going to fight like hell and we are going keep on fighting and we are never stopping. Many cities were burned and looted afterwards.
• (Senate Majority Leader Charles) Schumer standing on the Supreme Court steps and shouting, “I’m warning you, (Supreme Court Justice Brett) Kavanaugh, you vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and you will pay a price; you won’t know what hit you.” Days later, an assailant drove cross country with intention of killing Kavanaugh. No accountability for Waters or Schumer. Wasn’t this tampering with a judicial decision? Isn’t that a federal crime. Will he ever be held accountable?
• Vice President Kamala Harris helping post bail for some of the low-income criminals and pushing for no bail for criminals who could not afford bail. She also supports no penalty for looters if they didn’t steal more than $1,000 at a time. They could steal more; just make more trips per day. How has that worked out? No accountability for that.
More but I’m out of room.
