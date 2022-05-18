The spin doctor
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Vladimir Putin is his own spin doctor,” published in the Tuesday, May 10, 2022 issue. I must commend the author for the truthfulness and accuracy of this article.
I have deceased relatives that, as teenagers, lived through the German and Russian occupations of Lithuania and Poland. They told me of so many extremely brutal atrocities that the Russian solders performed, during their occupations.
They preferred the German occupation rather than the Russian. One relative, the mother of my daughter’s husband, was a teenaged girl living in Lithuania, during both occupations. During the Russian occupation, she had to hide in the fields many times to avoid being raped. Her to be husband, was a teen aged boy living in Poland during both occupations. He personally witnessed his father and brother both shot in the back of their heads, execution style, and pushed in to an open burial ditch.
According to what is printed in newspapers and on TV, the Russian brutal mentality has not changed since WW-II.
Hitler had Heir Goebbels and Heimler to produce and disseminate his propaganda. As you illustrate in your article, Putin is his own propaganda spin doctor.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Formula and abortion
The fault of the baby formula shortage falls squarely on the Biden Administration. The Biden Administration has known about the potential shortage since the first of the year and until now had done nothing.
Abbott Labs certainly deserves condemnation for the lack of cleanliness of their factory, but. The Biden Administration should have seen that when the FDA closed factory in February 50% of baby formula production was removed and there would be a shortage problem.
The President can blame mothers for hording formula, but it proves the shortage was foreseen by parents but not the Biden Administration. Congress is telling the administration to use the Defense Production laws to get the shortage under control, unfortunately this product does not lend itself to being produced by typical manufacturing entities that can produce the product under the Defense Production laws. There are those who say it is the FDA’s fault not the administration, but the FDA is a department under the administration.
With the leak of the Supreme Court draft ruling on Roe v Wade pro-choice groups are going of the deep end. The Mayor of NYC, Eric Adams said in a speech to pro-choice groups that abortion should be available up to birth.
Why stop this abhorrent procedure at birth? Why not one, two, or three days after birth? If the baby is viable on Monday and born on Monday, why is killing the baby on Tuesday so much different than killing the baby on Monday?
If Roe v Wade is overturned abortion will not stop; it will now be up to each state to regulate abortion. States like California will continue to perform abortion while states like Louisiana will stop abortions. Speak up for the one who has zero say in the issue of abortion.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
No thanks
Recently, Ms. Stephens wrote a letter asking Mr. Brax and I “…to spend less words on racism and more words about politics.” When Mr. Brax and I wrote about politics, Stephens implied by our writing that “Republicans are evil and all Democrats are perfect and beyond reproach.”
Mr. Brax and I need to “spend [time] helping poor African-Americans improve their status in life.”
“Impact” means “…a powerful effect that something, especially something new has on a situation or person.” Ms. Stephens’ best letter was writing about her childhood and wondering why atheists believe the way they do.
Both Mr. Sirota and Mr. Evans responded. The letters Brax and I write have an impact, and Ms. Stephens is wrong for trying to limit what we write about.
The type of Christian that Dr. King talked about is the type that acts when a wrong has occurred. Dr. King had struggles dealing with the White church about racism.
For example, Barack Obama had struggles as president due to his race. We know about the tragic deaths with Ahmaud Arbury, Breeona Taylor, and George Floyd. I don’t remember Ms. Stephens or any white conservative writing about African-Americans’ challenges.
Additionally, Ms. Stephens’ wants to soothe her conscience by telling Mr. Brax and I to stop writing about racism. Ms. Stephens is the type of Christian that will quote Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and ignore King’s “Letter From A Birmingham Jail:” “Let me take note of my other major disappointment. I have been so greatly disappointed with the white church and its leadership… In the midst of blatant injustices inflicted upon the Negro, I have watched white churchmen stand on the sideline and mouth pious irrelevancies and sanctimonious trivialities.”
I don’t want to be that type of Christian.
Vincent White
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.