‘Reasonable’ people know
A woman named Chloe Zhao recently won Best Director at the Golden Globes for her film “Nomadland.”
She was the pride of China as State media exclaimed. Two months later she subsequently won an Oscar for Best Director the first woman of color to do so but her name was nowhere to be seen in China. What happened? It was found that in 2013 she had said on the internet that China is “a place where there are lies everywhere.” In the Marxist/Communist world that means banishment.
Similarity we used to worry about the “military industrial complex” but today the corporate cronyism of the technology world is censorship threat as many users of our own internet are sadly finding out.
The profoundly racist premise of critical race theory and cancel culture are near the top of the list of topics for forbidden criticism. Fortunately, as people become aware that is changing.
Marxism, and today much of the radical Left, is based on the theory of class conflict; the imbalance of power between capitalists and the worker. But as capitalism succeeds and Communism/Marxism failed in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia and elsewhere, with widespread poverty and millions of deaths in gulags, the depravity of Marxism was revealed.
In the 1960s-1980s with the success of capitalism and the rise of the middle class the focus had to change. And change it did. The issue of race conflict has taken its place; cancel culture and critical race theory is now the mantra. A climate of hatred, name calling and mandated thought is the inevitable result.
Reasonable people know and accept American society is evolving and will be stronger as a result with a more diverse and tolerant culture. The race baiters will be in the waste bin of history.
John Manning
Palmdale
Why?
It’s shocking that the average progressive can’t see any evidence of foul play with the 2020 election. Consider this:
Maricopa County purposefully deleted a directory full of election databases about a week prior to the equipment being delivered.
Why are pallets that have been counted as 200 ballets with some having only 166 ballots in them in Arizona? That’s a difference of 17% in an election that was decided by about 3% of the vote
Why does Maricopa County refuse to turn over the passwords to the routers used in the election?
Why have the Democrats fought tooth and nail to stop this audit? That’s just 1 state.
Why wouldn’t they just want to shut us wackos up and prove the count was in their favor?
A question for George; why would an “Autocrat,” your word, which means dictator leave his office voluntarily if he is a Dictator? As a Dictator wouldn’t he just stay? And … dictate?
How is it anti-democratic to do one of the most democratic things in the free world and do an accurate count of the votes? You’re bloviating and regurgitating the “reports” you watch can’t stand up to rational thought.
A question for Jarold; please explain how an accurate count of votes is “poisoning our democratic system”?
Reminds me of a quote: “The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” Ronald Reagan
As for Howdy Doody in the Whitehouse:
Gas prices up 30%
Food up 30%
Lumber up 300%
Horrible unemployment numbers for April.
The border out of control.
The Middle East is on fire.
All this in his first 100 days, God help us.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
It needs to stop
I would like to thank Representative Mike Garcia for taking an interest in stopping illegal marijuana “grow houses” in the Antelope Valley.
The area sadly includes all of our Valley, plus Acton and Agua Dulce as well.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his deputies are aware of these problems. I praise them too for trying to curtail these illegal places. But their resources are stretched so thin these days, I don’t know how they can give illegal marijuana grow houses a priority.
I hope we will get the cooperation of California state government, as well as the DEA agency.
This needs to stop.
Patty Akkad
Acton
A thought
May I please make a suggestion, we have all this excess money that Newsom wants to give out rebates to the people, why not purchase a super schooper water dropping fire fighting air plane, instead of always having to rent one, we could store it at any of the many air fields we have in our state.
It would save homes, resources, cut the red tape process to get it up and running faster.
Why are we renting after these fires are so far out of control and damage done. Just buy our own and maintain it.
Thank you for your time.
Georgia Langdon
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.