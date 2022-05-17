The ‘bad’
Judy Vaccaro-Fry’s latest attempt to convince readers that Biden’s presidency is illegitimate urged us to view Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules.”
Yet, its shoddy scrutiny of ballot dropbox surveillance footage and cellphone data alone is enough to discredit the film.
But why do people like Judy Vaccaro-Fry and the Right generally dislike Biden? After all, he’s carrying out a capitalist class agenda, which should endear Biden to the Right.
Despite his campaign promises, Biden has done little to upset the Right. For example, he’s failed to expand and increase Social Security benefits.
He hasn’t introduced a public option plan akin to Medicare. He hasn’t seen the repeal of the law barring Medicare from negotiating drug prices nor tried to guarantee seven days of sick pay.
He hasn’t tried to guarantee twelve weeks of family medical leave or offer up to $8,000 in childcare tax credits. He hasn’t tried to make community college tuition-free, eliminate cash bail, or raise the federal minimum wage to $15.
He’s failed to establish an offshoring tax penalty. He’s left the Hyde Amendment intact. And he’s jettisoned his promise to ban new fracking on federal lands, which should fill every right-winger with delight.
He’s reneged on his pledge to make union organizing more accessible, just as he’s not uttered a single word in solidarity with striking Amazon, Star Bucks, John Deere, or Kellogg workers. That’s right up Right Winger Alley.
Maybe Biden’s refusal to fulfill his promise to end for-profit immigration detention centers may most appeal to the Right. Heck, it should cause Trump himself to like Biden.
Ah, but Dinesh D’Souza harbors the need to convince workers that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent the far-left of the political spectrum and that they are bad for America, and they the (are) bad.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Costco gas woes
It seems that there is a transformation when a person gets gas at Costco where all cognitive thought along with reality gets stored in their glove compartment.
The hose is made of rubber and will reach all the way around your vehicle with the rubber not scratching your car so you can help by pulling into any pump with a short line. Along with that sitting in your car and dawdling on the phone is a complete and total incoherent way to be rude to others causing a traffic nuisance.
I am waiting for the day where prices settle if they ever do and those fair weather Costco gas customers go back to AMPM where they can park at a pump for 15 min getting their coffee and hotdogs until the next price hike.
On top of that people are so rude to the attendants that are there to help.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Baby formula balderdash
Are you better off today than you were under Trump? I think I can answer that for you with a big fat no.
All you ‘orange man’ haters didn’t realize how good you had it at 1.4% inflation rate and $2,85 per gal gas. Look where you are today, 8.5% inflation and gas just keeps going up.
Now Bidens shutdown Alaska oil production so expect even higher prices. He’s bringing this country to a complete halt on purpose.. Does he care about your wallet? Nope.
Thank you, Biden supporters. Yep, that’s called kicking you when you down. and rubbing salt in the wound. All you new moms better learn to make your own baby formula,.
There’s several recipes on line. My mom didn’t have powdered formula when I was born. It was made out of 13 oz of Pet evaporated canned milk, 20oz of water, and 2 Tablespoons of Karo syrup. Heat it up, cool, and fill 6 bottles 4 oz each bottle. (glass bottles that were sterilized) You just might go to the border and pretend you invading our country and you get all the formula you want for free.. Truckloads full of our baby formula, for the illegals baby’s. How does that make you feel?
American baby’s are an afterthought. It’s the Illegal ones that are on the top of the list.
Wasn’t one of Bidens oath of office suppose to protect our country, it’s borders and it’s citizens. You didn’t get what you voted for. You’ve been lied to at every turn by this President. How can anyone stick up for this administration. Why is he still in office? Please someone,. tell, one good thing he’s done for us?
Judy Watson
Lancaster
