Another view
Having been made to endure a leftist’s view of what it takes to be Democrat and Republican, let me offer a conservative’s viewpoint. You are a Democrat if you believe:
The capital protest on 6 Jan was an insurrection, but the riots ongoing in Dem-controlled cities are not;
Joe Biden when he said that the border problem was left-over from the previous administration;
In gender identity rather than Genesis 5.2 “…God created man… male and female He created them…”
That Democrats and the Administrative State were not involved in a coup d’état during the Trump presidency;
Biden’s and Pelosi’s claims to be good Catholics despite supporting abortion;
The BLM movement will progress the American experience;
Biden’s calling Putin a killer is good foreign policy;
America is systemically racist;
Critical Race Theory is necessary to train federal employees, the military and students on anti-racism;
Democrats act in the peoples interest rather than for perpetual power (The Peoples Act HR-1);
Maxine Waters’ (D.CA) trip to Mpls was not for intimidation of the Chauvin jury;
There were no irregularities in the 2020 election;
Reparations will solve the problem of nuclear family abandonment;
HR 1 is constitutional;
The border is not in crisis;
The Green New Deal will benefit the middle class;
$1.9T COVID bill was about COVID relief;
Federal debt doesn’t matter because “we owe it to ourselves” (P. Krugman, Forbes 17 Feb 2015);
Joe Biden leads the Democrat’s agenda;
Joe Biden is not “The Big Guy” in the family business of influence peddling with foreign governments.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Don’t fall for it
I hope no one out there is naive or dumb enough to think that Governor Newsome’s offer to send $600 0r $1,100 checks to Californians is some kind of gift from Gavin.
In fact, Newsome is diverting taxpayer money as a voter bribe.
Instead of rebating the huge surplus back to taxpayers as required by the California Constitution, he is taking the money to buy his way out of the upcoming recall election.
Please don’t buy it. Throw this hypocrite out on his hind end and put in someone that will follow the law and send that surplus back to the people that paid it.
Better yet, cut some of the highest taxes in the United States.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
No sense of humor
Humor has been lost here in America what with the COVID, riots the election, political correctness, every crackpot group taking this or that to court.
So where are we, no more Polish jokes, can’t joke about religion, can’t joke about almost anything but there is still one group is still fair game, blonds.
I propose that we have a national blond joke week, all blond jokes can be laughed at with impunity, until the National Blond Alliance takes someone to court that is.
One great trait Americans have is humor,let’s not let it slip away.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.