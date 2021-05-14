What’s after trillion?
Like my family, Congress is having difficulty in discerning “want” and “need.”
Ours was driven by the finical aspects. Neither party seems to be too concern in borrowing to pay for what ever passes. What comes after trillion?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Why not do the same?
In his 9 May 2021 Kern County Report, Bill Deaver stated, “As a former peace officer and court official, it is frustrating to read and hear constant complaints against cops with no mention of the actions of the people who initiated the situation ... There seems to be an attitude among folks in this great nation that it is wrong for cops to do their job [and that] the law breaker is innocent and the peace officer is guilty.”
In his 6 May 2021 column, Mr. Warford states, “...the Trump diehards must ask themselves why the country has moved so sharply (and in my view disastrously) to the left over the last five years ... It became popular to oppose anything Trump was for. I have friends and relatives who detested Trump so much they went from conservative Republicans to full-blown left wingers.”
Deaver’s column leaves out African American police officers who are off duty when pulled over by white cops. Reuters talked to 25 retired/current officers and all but one had been racially profiled ranging from “... having heads slammed against cars, guns brandished in their face, and experiencing stop/frisks while shopping.” Additionally, officers [who made complaints had their] identities leaked.” Off-Duty, Black Cops In New York Feel Threat From Fellow Police,” reuters.com Dec 2014
Warford is taking his anger against Democrats because of his friends/relatives. I noticed that Warford was writing differently when Trump became president. Why didn’t Warford find out precisely why they left the Republican Party? It is not the Democrats’ fault for the schism that is going on with the Republican Party. Not anywhere in his column did Warford write that Trump was to blame for anything. If Ms. Cheney is “...taking a stand for what is right,” by opposing Trump, why isn’t Warford doing the same?
Vincent White
Lancaster
The beat goes on
I just can’t get enough of one of my favorite features in the AV Press, “Today in History.” Let’s see how these events turned out or could have affected current ones.
On April 17, 1961, 1,500 CIA trained Cuban exiles launched the Bay of Pigs invasion in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion in three days. It was planned by Eisenhower, and JFK took complete responsibility. I always thought the “Bay of Pigs” was the appropriate name for this entire disaster.
On April 18, 1910, suffragettes showed up at the U.S. Capitol with 500,000 signatures demanding women be given the right to vote. Guess what, they didn’t storm the Capitol building, break into offices or kill five people.
On April 23, 1898, Spain and the U.S. went to war. It was another stupid war of wasted lives and money. I’ll let you make up your own list of stupid wars.
On April 25, 1992, Islamic forces in Afghanistan took control of its capital of Kabul, after the collapse of a communist government. It seems that Afghanistan has been in perpetual war for most of its existence. Warmongers like Senator Lindsay Graham just love it.
On May 2, 1957, Senator Joseph McCarthy, (R-Wisc) died in Maryland, but his legacy lived on, as Republicans continued to label Democrats as communists for three decades. Now Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell have announced that Joe Biden is a socialist. And the beat goes on.
On May 5, 1925, school teacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with breaking a law by teaching evolution. Today teachers are being told they can’t talk about racism, especially slavery, equal rights, and voter suppression.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Use it wisely
$76 billion surplus state money give away. I could use this but would like to see it spent wisely. There is always a shortage of funds for things that need to be done in the state.
Water shortages need to have more storage for water that is just wasted and goes into the ocean. They have talked and talked about building a big pipe line to divert water from the Sacramento Delta river that is wasted into the ocean. We need this now.
Also street repairs badly needed now. Housing built for homeless, not real expensive apartments that government wants to build. Their are a lot of empty military bases that could be used for housing.
Food delivered to people in need. Here is one you won’t like more money for police and fire depts. Not defund them. How about the 10.25 tax we are now paying and the high tax on gas. Schools always need more. So much more that needs to be done. Not just trying to make a good name for himself (Gov. Newsome).
So he will not be removed from office. I would bet that next year their will be a shortage.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
