Nationalists from China buying land
In Florida the governor will sign a law prohibiting the sale of land to Chinese foreign nationalist and the CCP-controlled companies. It’s about time. Where’s Biden? China already owns thousands of aches of land many of it farmland of all places near secret military installations. What better way than to gather secret US military information not from thousands of miles away.
The new law should include all who are not US permanent residents or US citizens regardless what country one has migrated from. Many liberal Democrats will claim it’s being discriminatory toward Asians, to which I say: Try buying land in China near their military installations and see how that goes.
One has to ask: Why would the CCP’s Chinese-backed companies want to purchase farmland? Can one say, “Stop farming which could start a shortage of food in America by using food as the new weapon”?
China already controls our sports, entertainment, selected individuals, American morals values and the liberal news outlets. China is behind the climate change BS; they are profiting, then using that money to gain world influence while building their military.
So what’s next — space? Nothing like controlling America and the world from space.
Wake up, America! Should Biden win reelection, at the rate we’re going, China will soon be the new world economic and military power without firing a single shot.
Trump continued his lies on CNN
In the CNN Town Hall in New Hampshire, Donald Trump lied ad infinitum to his audience of sycophants, who lapped up every lie with applause and glee. It was an abomination.
He promised to pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who desecrated the United States Capitol and who came close to overthrowing the government.
He again lied that then-Vice President Mike Pence was duty-bound and obligated not to certify the electoral count in Congress on Jan. 6, but should have sent the count back to state electors. Something he knows Pence could not have done.
He called Jan. 6 a “beautiful day” and that the rioters were there with “love in their hearts.”
He lied repeatedly about the results of the 2020 election — assaulting the peaceful transfer of power from the time of the Founders to Barack Obama.
The American people were rightly appalled at the lies that Fox News told about the 2020 election being stolen and rigged for ratings and profits.
But CNN appallingly brought together a Trump carnival with his sycophants bowing and applauding every lie that he uttered — from the insurrection, to Ukraine, to the economy.
It is an utter disgrace that CNN allowed this narcissistic liar to spew garbage to the American people with no fact-checking in real time.
Every statement Trump makes is an outright lie or falsehood. He lies like he takes in oxygen to breathe. During his term in office he is on record for telling 30,573 lies that were corroborated by The New York Times, Washington Post and other major news outlets.
Trump’s narcissism is ending the bedrock of American democracy that the Founders spilled their blood for. He has broken the country and infused a poison into the body politic that will last for decades.
