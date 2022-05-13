Guns and God
Ralph Brax’ recent letter brings to light a very important issue. There are far too many gun deaths due to accidents, suicide and domestic violence.
I think it is high time we started gun safety classes for our children in public school. Think of the lives that could be saved if our children, starting at age 4 in preschool were taught basic gun safety.
Throw in some Bible study to instill things like the Ten Commandments. Teach them that taking a life, even your own is wrong and against the teachings in the Bible.
We could plan field trips to the shooting range that might be scheduled for Sunday right after church services.
I was raised with a healthy respect for God and guns. I own a number of guns both for sport and protection. None of the guns I own have ever shot or killed anyone.
In my circle of friends and family I know for a fact none of their guns have ever shot or killed anyone either. I believe it’s because we were taught to respect guns and gun safety as well as the sanctity of life. It’s long overdue. We need to get this started in preschool and no later than kindergarten asap.
It worked so well for sex education as well as queer and transgender studies it’s a crime not to use it to save lives due to gun violence and accidental gun deaths.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
They want your guns
In answer to Why Own a Gun? in AV Press L2E on 7 May 22, I offer statistics from American Gun Facts https://americangunfacts.com/#defense.
“25.3 million Americans (31% of gun owners) have used a gun in self- defense. In nearly 82% of these cases, the gun was never fired.
According to the National Research Council study done during Obama’s presidency, guns are used for self-defense between 500,000 – 3 million times every year (1,369 – 8,219 times every day)”
Leftist progressives want to defund the police and take away your guns. They pick and pick and pick at the second amendment, as in the above letter, so they can use mob rule (like BLM and Antifa riots, SCOTUS intimidation, etc.) rather than democracy, to control you. Elect officials that support your ability to protect yourself and your family.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Who’s to blame?
The United States UN Ambassador says the Taliban requiring Afghan women to cover head to toe is unconscionable. I agree but what did the US government think was going to happen to Afghan women when the Taliban regained control? Their history shows anything other than this edict would be a miracle.
If the Supreme Court leaked draft decision to overturn Roe vs Wade turns out to be final, I urge law makers at the state level to moderate their stance on reproduction laws. No state should pass a law-making contraception illegal or going out of state for an abortion a punishable offense. Preventing pregnancy is not close to ending a pregnancy. If a woman travels to a state for an abortion where abortion is legal, her home state law has not been broken.
Democrats had their best chance to make Row vs Wade a law during President Obama’s first two years in office (111th Congress) when democrats controlled the senate with 59 votes and the house with 255 votes. Blame the Supreme Court but at the same time blame Joe Biden (President of the Senate) and Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the house). They blew the best opportunity in recent history to make Roe v Wade a law.
If President Biden cancels student loan debt in any amount the government must get out of the student loan business. To cancel debt, any amount, and keep the government student loan program invites further mis use of taxpayer funds. Remember taxpayers will fund Biden’s loan cancellation. Generally, cancelled loans create a taxable income bill but word from Biden is that will be waived.
The Sunday (4/24) editorial headline was “Economy is bad news for Biden”, while true it can easily be expanded to the “Economy is bad news for most of the US”.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
