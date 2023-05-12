Here’s final word on that blog
No last words from Guy Marsh allowed. Your blog is still best described as poppycock.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
How to explain Thomas’ stupidity?
The stupidity of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stems from a caution Black parents often share with their well-educated and positioned progeny. “Just remember when you play with fire, there are consequences. The White Supremacist system giveth when it benefits the system, and the same system can and will taketh away!”
Thomas not only played with fire, but he also fueled it, basked in the glory of being their weapon, their muzzle to use against Blacks who dared claim the Black man was not represented on the highest court in the land. He created the image of a controllable token after sucking up every affirmative action benefit he could. He marketed himself as a non-threatening poster boy who sat in the shadows saying mum for years.
Like other Blacks who have accepted submissive roles in exchange for grandeur, Thomas will fall from grace because he and his MAGA wife have completed the master’s work. He got too complacent and ambivalent about the realities of being Black in America — the entrenched white supremacist governing system giveth and the same taketh away.
Thomas got too comfortable and much too greedy. He allowed the white supremacist system with all its billions and crazy quirks like collecting Hitler memorabilia to buy him, and control him, for Thomas is truly a white supremacist in blackface.
If we talk truth, Thomas embodies white supremacist politics, playing Russian roulette with race, and pure deception. He was and remains a gutless wonder used as the affirmative action non-threatening poster boy, complete with the ultra-conservative white wife that made his presence palatable at dinner parties. He was self-made, owned, and could barely speak until Scalia died. And now that he’s found his scripted voice, he becomes the chief attacker of one of the greatest Black minds of our time: Thurgood Marshall.
Thomas is an albatross and modern-day noose around the Black man’s neck. He will go down in history as a loser, manipulator, token, and gutless wonder. There are no redeeming qualities except cashing in with GOP billionaires.
Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
Spending on rail and border troops
California high-speed rail has thrown away 10 billion dollars and laid not one inch of track. I bet the rail from Victorville to Las Vegas will be done before the first segment of California high speed will be running.
So the big guy and his sidekick Chuckles the border czar are going to send 1,500 troops to the border. This after they let in 6 million plus illegal immigrants, as well as 250,000 unaccompanied minors; it has been reported that they lost 85,000 of these children. I understand that the troops are only going to be allowed to fill out paperwork so the illegal immigrants can enter quicker.
An article in the Washington Examiner states an Ohio owner of a Rivian electric truck had a minor slow speed fender bender. When done with repair by a Rivian-certified shop, the bill came to $42,000 and took 2½ months.
This for a minor fender bender. If the battery had been damaged it probably would have been scraped. Starting price for Rivian R1T electric truck is $73,000.
I agree with Professor (Ralph) Brax about why hasn’t Hillary been held accountable.
So I got a new can from Waste Management because the lid broke off old one. On the lid it says no recyclables (no paper, cardboard, plastic, glass or cans). No electronic waste, televisions, computers, phones or batteries. No hazardous waste. No food or yard waste. So I’m still trying to figure out what it’s for.
By the way, we have only the one can.
Good letter by Vincent White about his mother.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
