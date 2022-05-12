Found a great saying
Remember when the liberal’s said Trump was going to crash the economy and start World War lll well, they were only off by one president.
It couldn’t be clearer in this next election; you only have two choices. the good choice or the bad choice. Do you want Freedom or Socialism? Republicans want Freedom, Democrats want Socialism. and here’s the difference.
Republicans want Gratitude for America, Secure Borders, Defend Police, Abolish MS-13 gangs, Lower Taxes, Legal immigration, Personal Responsibility, All Lives Matter, You, choose your doctor, implement voter ID, Keep your guns, Anti-abortion. and above all Freedom of Speech.
Democrats have already Apologized for America and have Open Borders. They want to Defund Police, Abolish ICE, Raise Taxes, Illegal Immigration, Government Control. “Some lives Matter”, Gov’t Choses your Doctor, Non-Citizens vote, Gov’t Takes your guns, Pro Full-Term Abortion. And only Free Speech for them and not open for opposition or discussion.
They’ve already proved the last one, by banning any rebuttal presented to them on social media. You are censored, your post removed, or Facebook jail, for days, weeks or months or permanently banned completely.
Only their opinion counts If you don’t agree, you’re racist. Just look at the hysteria after Elon Musk bought Twitter. It’s just not a ‘blue twitter bird anymore, there is now a new ‘red’ bird also. The left is panicking over the thought of Free Speech coming on Twitter wiping out their propaganda. with the truth.
Horrors, the Truth, and nothing but the truth so help me God. Just found a great saying. Censorship is the child of fear, The Father of ignorance and the Weapon of Tyrants.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
In the old days
In the old days, to receive a home loan you had to have a substantial down payment. That was your “skin in the game”.
In the 2007/2008 era the Administration pushed Freddie and Fanny to reduce or, in some cases, remove their down payment, in order to make home loans more affordable. That move was one of the causes of the Housing Market bubble of 2008 to pop.
People on both sides of the loan were hurt. Could it be that the huge number of Student Loan defaults was due to the student having no skin in the game?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Moratorium on building
We are entering a severe drought. We are told we will face water restrictions again. We will lose our lawns, vegetation and trees again, and what do the powers that be in Lancaster & Palmdale do?
Well they approve building permits for high density housing and new housing tracts. They also approve a large warehouse that will destroy at least a thousand Joshua Trees.
Where will the water come from? Why are they allowed to destroy Joshua Trees? They are a protected Tree. Why not make them move them?
I sure wish someone would explain their thinking to me and a lot of other concerned citizens of Lancaster & Palmdale. They are destroying our valley and over populating our cities. I wonder where it will end?
I understand why so many people are leaving California. I know of one family leaving in the next two weeks. Very sad. Why can’t there be a moratorium on building until the water situation is solved?
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
