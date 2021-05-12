It’s all hate speech
I don’t need to provide examples of hate speech from certain people in the opinion page, everyone already knows who you are.
Everything you write is pro-Marxist, or anti-white, anti-military, anti-capitalist, and anti-American.
Slow down and read your own rambling blah, blah, blah opinions, it is all hate speech.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Here we are
Liz Cheney, a staunch Republican and Chair of the House Republican Conference is making waves. She had the unmitigated gall to tell the truth about Donald Trump. And apparently these days, that is a “yuge” no-no!
“The 2020 election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their backs on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” declared Cheney. Now, for daring to speak the truth, Cheney, an ardently conservative Republican and daughter of former VP Dick Cheney, is being railroaded out of her leadership position and likely “primaried” out of office in 2022.
The whole election fraud, “stop the steal” movement was conjured by Trump as a means of saving face in the event of his likely defeat at the ballot box in 2020. If he won, the election was legitimate. If he lost, it was a fraud. The disgraced, twice-impeached reality TV star president is not known for his candor. Rather, he spent his term in the White House ignoring facts, tweeting bombastic lies and promoting outrageous conspiracy theories. To excuse his refusal to tell the truth is questionable. To pretend it isn’t happening is madness.
Yet, loyal Trump disciples continue to jump head first into the madness. A Republican organizer in Michigan summed it up. “I think I speak for many people in that Trump has never actually been wrong, and so we’ve learned to trust when he says something, that he’s not just going to spew something out there that’s wrong and not verified.”
And so, here we are. Reduced to abject denial of a narcissistic huckster with an orange face, black heart and a bad combover. God save us!
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Hardly
Glenn Miller: “Why [does] Guy Marsh take something said or done by people who claim to represent a group he doesn’t like (Christians, for example) and attribute that to the entire group?”
In writing, for instance, “...The fictional character ‘Jesus Christ’ is presented by white Christian congregations as being a white man, despite his “virgin birth” having taken place in the Middle East,” I alluded to the fact that virtually all White Christians perpetuate such bigotry through their failure to question that fatal incongruity. Therefore, I seldom employ the phrase “most white Christians” in this vein because the percentage of non-racist white Christians is so low as to be statistically meaningless.
That serves to partially explain MLK’s “...the most segregated hour of Christian America is 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.”
But I also wrote, “By promoting the Christian Bible, which encourages slavery, racism, and white supremacy, black Christian churches help preserve the brutal disenfranchisement of black people,” too. So the tendency of all Christians - irrespective of pigmentation — to reinforce racism and white supremacy is quite natural.
Glenn Miller; “But, with all of the atrocities committed by those claiming to be socialist or Marxist, not one of them has represented socialism or Marxism (according to Marsh).”
The fact that Mr. Miller artificially separated socialism from Marxism — “socialism or Marxism” — indicates his being short of a tyro’s knowledge of Marxism. To study and thus understand Marxism through (original) sources of Marxist literature is to know that a socialist society has yet to exist.
So it would be more accurate to state that no one has ever represented a socialist society irrespective of their political orientation. Theoretically speaking, I could be elected POTUS. But would I would be representing a socialist society? Hardly.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.