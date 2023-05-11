Looking back at Today in History
It’s time once again to see what we can learn from Antelope Valley Press’s “Today in History” feature.
On April 12, 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective. Donald Trump, of course, would have told children to bring a glass of bleach to solve the problem.
On April 15, 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois. Thank goodness. Trump might have starved to death if it weren’t for Kroc.
On April 17, 2013, Senate Republicans backed by a small band of rural-state Democrats scuttled the most far reaching gun control legislation in two decades, including the ban on assault weapons. It’s nice to see Senate Republicans and some conservative Democrats have no desire to do anything to stop gun violence. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
On April 22, 1937, thousands of college students in New York City staged a “peace strike” opposing American entry into another possible world conflict. Actually, many thousands of college students across the country protested the fear of another war from 1934 to 1937. Many of the students of the 1960’s who opposed the Vietnam War were children of the protesters of the thirties.
On April 23, 1992, Islamic forces in Afghanistan took control of the capital, Kabul, following the collapse of the communist government. Needless to say there have been numerous, long wars in Afghanistan. Thanks to Joe Biden the last war has ended.
On April 27, 1994, former President Richard M. Nixon was remembered at an outdoor funeral service at the Nixon Presidential Library, attended by all five of his successors. I wonder how many former presidents will attend Trump’s funeral.
Ralph Brax
Lancaster
The reason these ducks whistle
Black-bellied whistling duck can be seen in Southern California but it can also be seen in Southern New York, and in eastern Canada.
These types of ducks can also be seen in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida.
These birds can be seen in the Pacific states like California and Arizona. And in the southern United States like Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida.
These birds can fly but they also can whistle and that is the reason why they are called whistling ducks but for good reason.
They even are very good swimmers and they can whistle while they are swimming.
When a whistling duck is swimming, a bird watcher must always look at the duck because they can whistle a song that they are singing and that would be the main attraction.
They are especially seen in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas and people who go to a national wildlife refuge. Go out there to only be entertained by these ducks swimming and singing at the same time.
That is the reason why they are called whistling ducks because they whistle and sing to a tune that would interest any bird watcher who watch what birds do.
Many people go out to any refuge and feel enchanted by the way they look, they sing, swim and fly.
That is what whistling ducks do especially in Orange County or at Balboa Park in Encino.
They entertain a huge gathering of crowds, who come to have fun seeing them.
John Huerta
Merced
