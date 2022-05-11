A consequence of pleasure
I am borrowing this from Robert Veitch of Richfield. His suggestion is spot on.
Overturning Roe requires another law to be passed that ensures men bear equal responsibility for pregnancies. Call it the “Personal Responsibility Act”.
Using DNA as a verification, paternity for every embryo should be established and the male responsible obliged by law to support the woman and the child through the child’s (life) including medical costs, living costs, education-all the costs a father normally assumes for his child. In addition, the child should have a full share of the father’s estate if and when the father dies.
If women cannot decide whether or not to carry a child, fathers should not be able to decide whether or not to support the woman and the child. It’s about time men assume responsibility for the consequences of their pleasure.
Thank you, Mr. Veitch, for leveling the playing field.
Robyn Young
Palmdale
A response to the response
In a letter published on May 9, 2022, Guy Marsh once again twisted the words and meaning (castigation?) of my letter. It seems that he saying it is wrong for White people to help Black people.
If so, I admit that I did wrong. I didn’t do much to help Black people, just did things like give rides. I thought it was good for everyone to help anyone in need--no matter what their race. That is why I wrote that letter.
However, Mr. March enlightened me. It seems that it was wrong to want to read about people helping poor people.
I hope Mr. March will forgive me for thinking that everyone should help anyone who is in need if they can. He made realize that is wrong thinking.
Growing up poor distorted my thinking that it is good to help everyone.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Being civil
On occasion, Jennifer Garcia, the editor of this newspaper, will print the six rules that must be followed in order to have a letter printed. (“Letters From Readers Are Always Welcome,” 4 May 2022.)
Initially, the rules were not received well. On 4 Aug 2020, an editorial was written about a reader writing in “…to lodge a complaint, but in doing so, he also felt the need to cuss us out and call us names.” “Being Angry Is OK, Being Abusive Is Not,” AV Press. When confronted, “…he got nastier and began us [ing] racial slurs…” The editorial was correct in addressing this situation: “That was the end of the communication. We’re not going to engage someone like that, who clearly cannot express themselves without hate.”
On 2 May 2022, another editorial was written about a letter writer who telephoned and called another letter writer an idiot and using the “F-word:” “…Instead, the person felt the need to disturb someone at home to tell him what they thought of him. This is just another example of how we, as a society, have changed for the worse.” “Healthy Intelligent Debate Is Ok: Being Mean Is Not”, AV Press. The editorial also states that letters are not being published due to “…a slew of obscenities, rude names and otherwise nasty verbiage.”
The victim of this abuse was Mr. & Ms. Brax. Ms. Brax wrote: “Civil discourse demands civility…I know the former president’s use of language, for which I would have had my mouth washed out with soap…”
Life would indeed be boring without the diversity that letters bring.
I am not surprised at a conservative like Mr. Benes who accused Ms. Brax as “whining” when addressing this issue. Wonder what Benes would say if a Democrat acted this way towards a Republican?
Vincent White
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.