No clue
Well Mr. Warford after reading your comets today about Kevin McCarthy I suggest you don’t have a clue about who Kevin McCarthy really is.
Although I agree with you on many things like fireworks and kids education etc., today’s article May 7 shows me you don’t really know. So if you really want to know then contact Tucker Carlson who would gladly give you the true facts.
Tom Mastin
Palmdale
A uniter, not a divider
Just reading the headline story 5-9-2021 about the bust of a person who allegedly was dealing in drugs and carrying a loaded and concealed weapon.
After a foot chase the culprit laid down and surrendered. The deputy, probably winded from the chase did not want to risk another foot race if the suspect got his breath back and decided to run again.
The suspect was not harmed, because he did not try to resist again. This activist pastor could not resist playing the race card, and should not be trying to divide the people. As a pastor he should be a uniter. His comments should disqualify him using the title pastor, however the most racist person in the media Reverend Sharpton still uses the title.
I always thought clergy was supposed to preach love of God and peace, not hatred and racism. The most ridiculous thing was the ignorant crowd chanting for the sheriffs being removed from the valley. Who are they going to call for help if they are being robbed, Pastor Brian Johnson?
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Dying planet
This text is prompted by the AV Press article, “Biden’s environmentally friendly infrastructure plan won’t help,” published in the Friday, May 7, 2021 issue.
This article has many details, thus read it, they will not be repeated here. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, I will not debate this article’s content. However, it is a must for all the world’s countries to perform positive acts to deter our earth’s Global Warming. Accessing “Global Warming Effects” ref.: https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=global+warming+effects&hi listing numerous publications on harmful effects will prove my point.
My opinion is that congress must act to establish a mileage tax to pay for Biden’s environmentally friendly Infrastructure plan. i.e., reference article, “Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg’s idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction” ref.: https://www.businessinsider.com/pete-buttigieg-proposal-tax-drivers-mileage-mile-vmt-infrastructure-2021-4
In addition reference, “Why fuel economy faces law of diminishing returns” ref.: https://www.autonews.com/article/20140711/BLOG06/140719964/why-fuel-economy-faces-law-of-diminishing-returns
Also, “Taxes: Rich or Poor, who pays more?” ref.: https://www.center-forward.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/taxes-rich-or-poor-Who-Pays-More-04-12-update-2.pdf
Yes, the traditional democratic party line is “have the rich pay their share.” However, with all the above in mind, as we continue to debate, Global Warming is accelerating. We are running out of time for debates. We must act, or our grand children will be trying to survive on a dying planet.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
