Children can grasp these concepts
Dave Walker: “One transgenderism book, ‘Born Ready...’ is recommended for kindergarten through second grade by the California Department of Education. Why? Because ‘it makes you stronger when you’re true to yourself...’ One has to be very dull to believe elementary school children generally have the wherewithal and developmental maturity to understand these concepts.”
There’s abundant research showing children as young as 2 understand their identity and that LBGTQ people know they’re different by age five. So their same-age “straight” classmates can indeed understand such concepts.
Dave Walker: “… children aren’t the government’s property via the schools. [P]arents have the final say over their children in all things… Parents have the right and duty to stand up to protect their children.”
So you stand opposed to the efforts of various state legislatures to strip parental rights from the parents of transgendered children, right, Dave Walker? Children aren’t the property of the government, right?
Schools engage in these teachings partly to reduce name-calling, bullying, and violent behavior toward LGBTQ students. Educators carry out comprehensive lessons concerning diversity and inclusiveness to promote acceptance and save lives.
The resistance to such teachings is driven by the refusal to respect other people’s rights and to abide by the existence of LGBTQ people. That’s why bigots have invented the laughable idiocy that claims transgender studies indoctrinate children into becoming transgendered.
It boils down to rejecting pluralism, a wish to reinforce conformity and obedience, and a refusal amongst bigots to navigate a world that’s not made in their image and where they encounter people different than themselves. And having to exhibit some minimal level of respect and decency toward others is enraging to bigots, who often feign persecution while sitting atop the social food chain.
It’s symbolic of humankind’s dire need to evolve beyond class society.
Has Earth passed sustainability?
he current world’s population is 8 billion people. The socialist Democrat championing the mantra “sustainable planet” declares that the earth can “sustain” a population of only 1 billion people. If correct, disregarding the science and engineering that continues to advance agriculture, then it is easy to surmise that earth has already exceeded its sustainable size by 7 billion people.
The question and their proposition are “How do you evacuate 7 billion people?”
Shouldn’t we demand of the socialist Democrat for their ‘evacuation’ plan to reach their sustainable population?
Every conqueror in history has had a “sustainable plan” for his conquered lands.
In our modern history, Italy’s Mussolini conquered Ethiopia and Albania.
Hitler needed more living spaces for his Germanic peoples as he marched on Czechoslovakia, then invading Poland with a peace treaty signed by the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin in hand. For Stalin’s noninterference and disregarding the Polish/USSR treaty for mutual protection, and Stalin’s troops invaded the eastern portion of Poland.
When Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1942, for more land and living space, Stalin tore up the German treaty.
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the main architects of Germany’s “Final Solution.” He was chief of the Reich Security Main Office, the stellvertretender reichsprotektor (deputy/acting reich-protector) for Bohemia and Moravia, and as the SS officer heading the police agency was directly concerned with implementing the Nazi plan to murder European Jews during World War II. At the Wannsee Conference on Jan. 20, 1942, Heydrich presented plans, directly authorized by Adolf Hitler, to coordinate a European-wide “Final Solution of the Jewish Question;” the evacuation of all Jews from German occupied lands.
For sustainability, it is always easy to talk about the problem without having to actually make the decision as to who is evacuated. And remember, they do have a plan.
