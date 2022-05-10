We all scream for ... Cold Stone?
Yesterday I had the best ice cream at ColdStone in Palmdale, way over at the mall.
I love to go to Coldstone but I rarely drive to the west side. Couldn’t our esteemed planners get a Coldstone over on 47th St. somewhere? Not to conflict with 31 flavors but I think we need a cold stone closer to us.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
The ‘Pledge’
I’d like to share a small bit of history with your readers, and I’m sure some of them will connect with it.
We fondly refer to it as the “good old days.”
I was a small boy in the California school system, and before school began each morning we stood by our desks, looked at the American flag in front of our classroom, and placed our hand over our heart. And when we said “flag” we lifted our hand from our heart and pointed it at the flag.
Sadly, sometime in the future “God” was removed from The Pledge of Allegiance. So, please share with me the restored Pledge of Allegiance:
I pledge Allegiance to the flag of the United States of American, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
In defense?
I read an opinion letter in today’s VP (5/4/22) that sickened me — Sue Brax, opinion writer wrote of at least one person, who called her husband, Ralph, and proceeded to use foul and hate filled language to him —
This is still American — where freedom is valued by most Americans, no matter religious beliefs or political party. Even if the Democrats are upset about Elon Musk and want to destroy the First Amendment, as I write this, it is still fully intact — so?
So, even though I very rarely agree with either Brax on any letter, I will defend their right to voice their opinions on any topic, subject, person, no matter how wrong they are ...
To the person (s) who cowardly hide behind phone calls: Stop it — now —before you find yourself in a court of law, for, at least, harassment, threatening phone calls, etc.
Yes, you can express your opinions —but not calling and cussing out one you disagree with — grow up and express opinions, legally: Write letters — stop the phone calls — now.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Please remember
Public, the following special holiday falls on May the 15th; Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week; 2010.
A requested holiday. Yes, said holiday, was approved by the US Congress and US president B. Obama, in 2010. Thank you.
I ask that all flag’s nation wide; be flown at “half-staff” to honor our police officials. Also firemen, on the 15th.
Yes, they both deserve this special honor. Please do honor them. Plan too.
PS: I say, brave one’s; do stay well and safe. Don’t forget 911. Yes, many gave, their all.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Roe vs. Wade
Roe VS Wade if defeated what a great way to boost the sale of wire coat hangers.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
Vote them out
I fully support Scott Wilk and Tom Lackey efforts to eliminate the California gas tax.
Our Democratic leaders including Governor Newsom drive state leased cars. They have state gas credit cards. They say that the gas tax supports our freeways. But elimination of the gas tax won’t eliminate these projects.
The federal government is sending billions of dollars to do the same thing.
Democrats in Sacramento don’t have to battle traffic and go to work everyday of the week. Our legislators don’t. They are out of touch with their constituents.
Vote them out.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
