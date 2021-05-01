Vote fraud
A few weeks ago, my letter regarding the Grand Old Party’s attempt to make it harder for minorities to cast their ballots was rebutted by one of the Valley’s ultra-far right conservatives who did not see anything wrong with the Georgia law. Well Bully for him.
I wonder if he had the opportunity to see Stacey Abrams wipe up the floor with Senator John Kennedy during the Senate’s Judiciary Committed regarding voting rights?
The Louisiana Senator, asked her “why she objects to Georgia’s controversial voting rights bill?” Stacy fired back with:
• “It shortens the federal run-off period from nine weeks to four weeks and it restricts the time a voter can request and return an absentee ballot application.”
• “It requires that a voter have photo identification or some other form of identification that they are willing to surrender in order to participate in an absentee ballot process.”
• “Georgia would become the fourth state to require voters to put their identity at risk while voting.”
• “The bill shortens voting time windows and allow counties to limit voting hours, “which will have an effect on voters who cannot vote during business hours.”
• “The provisions make it more difficult for some minorities and poorer voters to cast a ballot.”
When Abrams continued to list more provisions, Senator Kennedy interrupted and said “OK. I get the idea.”
What I find funny is Kennedy received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia’s School Of Law. It seems he must have missed class the day they taught the concept of you never ask a question unless you know the answer.
This bill and similar measures introduced after the 2020 elections are believed to combat voter fraud, which has been deemed unfounded by the Justice Department’s then Attorney General, William Barr.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
‘Intelligent’ information
Mr. V.P. Editor, in my last letter, I politely asked for you to bring back the weekly fish report. If you had to eliminate a Trump-hating opinion writer, good for us.
Since you choose not to give us fishermen/fishergals the information we ask for, would you please explain why you print letters that don’t follow your rules/standards.
On the V.P. web site, it states that letters are to be less than 300 words. The statement below this space that I’m writing in states letters have a 250 word limit.
In todays V.P. letters to the editor, you print some hogwash by some yay-hoo that hates my country, The United States Of America, that totals 309 words of gibberish that I think is worthless.
Bring back some intelligent information, IE the weekly fish report, follow your own guidelines, and tell the above over-the limit hater to please follow the rules. I look forward to next Fridays fish report, like the good-ole days.
PS, I believe the crappie are getting ready to bust wide open.
William Mcgowan
Antelope Acres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.