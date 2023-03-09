Smith

David Crosby

The word famous means, “…someone or something widely and favorably known”. David Crosby was famous: “He and his band mates sold 35 million records. He was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame… once with…. the Byrds… and then with Crosby, Stills, and Nash.” However, what is not mentioned is what that person went through:  Crosby suffered from:  “…diabetes, arterial disease, was implanted with eight cardiac stents, and survived heart attacks, blackouts, seizures, and a motorcycle wreck. When hepatitis C destroyed his liver in 1994, doctors saved his life with a transplant.” “The Man With An Angel’s Voice And A Host Of Demons,” Los Angeles Times, 20 Jan 2023.

