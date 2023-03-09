The word famous means, “…someone or something widely and favorably known”. David Crosby was famous: “He and his band mates sold 35 million records. He was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame… once with…. the Byrds… and then with Crosby, Stills, and Nash.” However, what is not mentioned is what that person went through: Crosby suffered from: “…diabetes, arterial disease, was implanted with eight cardiac stents, and survived heart attacks, blackouts, seizures, and a motorcycle wreck. When hepatitis C destroyed his liver in 1994, doctors saved his life with a transplant.” “The Man With An Angel’s Voice And A Host Of Demons,” Los Angeles Times, 20 Jan 2023.
“I chased a perpetual pleasure and got a full measure of pain as a payback… and always there was dope- the best grass, pharmaceutical cocaine in factory-sealed brown glass bottles, and psychedelics cooked in the lab… He was freebasing – smoking-cocaine, because snorting it had burned holes in his nasal septum. For years he had been shooting heroin, partly to obliterate the painful memories of his girlfriend… dying in a car crash…”
How did Crosby feel about his bandmates? Guillermo Giachetti, former bandmate: “There was a lot of competition… If one had sex with twins, the other guy had to have sex with twins…”
In the 2019 documentary entitled, “David Crosby: Remember My Name?”: “Crosby was ousted from the Byrds in 1967. He had demeaned the abilities of his fellow musicians, drifted into onstage tangents about who really killed JFK and sulked when the band refused to include “Triad”-his tribute to sexual threesomes –on an album.” “But I let them down worse than anything they ever did to me. I became a junkie. There isn’t any lower stage in human development than a junkie.” Crosby died at age 81.
One of Richard Skidmore’s recent addition to the AV Press’s Opinion page was a doozy. In his letter he states “Today, socialist Democrats falsely claim that America is “systemically racist”, demanding equal outcomes without achievement, to prove their virtue. Some schools embrace ‘anti-white’ racism for admittance and in courses, forgoing merit, to right wrongs that do not exist. Schools indoctrinating students leave them woefully ignorant.”
He goes on to say: “The malcontents would make Americans the “bad guys”, teaching their bigotedly misleading history in our schools today. Why? Their Marxist approach is for agitation, teaching their history to create conflict, their modus operandi to gain power. Knowing history makes it harder to be led astray.”
When I read the letter, I could only think of Joseph Stalin, the Russian president who used propaganda, the media, and government-sanctioned books to present an ahistorical narrative to rewrite Russian history to conform to his political demands of an increasingly controlling regime.
This is what the Republican party is doing today.
Throughout history many countries have been guilty of proclaiming false versions of their past. 19th-century French historian Ernest Renan said: “forgetfulness is essential in the creation of a nation and patriotism corrupts history.”
In fact, even today Vladimir Putin is rewriting Russian history. This rewrite draws on a long tradition of mythmaking. Conservatives such as Mr. Skidmore are doing the same.
Racism in American started with the colonization of America with the treatment of the indigenous people. If this happened today it would be called ethnic cleansing and genocide. The three-fifth clause of the Constitution declared any person who was not free would be counted as three-fifths of a free individual for determining congressional representation.
The Chinese Exclusion Act and Japanese internment camps established under Executive Order 9066 are other examples of racism.
