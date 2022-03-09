Batteries and salt water
The Palmdale Ditch article brought back memories of when my mother dropped me Steve Nicholls and Kenny Cuthbertson off at Littlerock dam.
We rode inner tubes down the Ditch to Pearblossom highway at 25th street east. I don’t recommend this to anyone. We lost a lot of hide on the concrete sides. My mom would be arrested for child abuse today for letting us do this.
1,328,692 lawyers in 2020 down 1.7% from 2019. A good start.
393,000,000 registered cars in the United States of which 1.8 million are EV. A good start? Still haven’t heard which land fill their going to throw the used batteries.
4000 Porches and Lamborghinis went to the bottom of the Atlantic after their boat caught on fire. They suspect that the fire was caused by the battery in one of the new EVs. Estimated $400,000,000 loss. What about all those lithium batteries and salt water?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
We can’t chicken out
The text below, is prompted by the AV Press article, “World leaders still hope to avert possible war”, published on Feb. 22.
The events leading to this potential military conflict are fast moving, thus, not belabored here.
Having lived through the histories of wars, police actions, brush fire wars, etc., including personally surviving the Viet Nam war, there is a familiar ring about what Mr. Putin is performing.
It seems that Mr. Putin obtained a copy of Aldolf Hitler’s 1930’s/1940’s “play book,” blew the dust off of it, and said, “this worked before it will work now.”
History: During the late 1930’s, Hitler performed the same justifications that Putin is now doing, saying these people speak Russian, thus, the territory where they live is part of Russia. Hitler’s, troops walked into adjacent Austria without firing a shot, because he proclaimed since most Austrians spoke German, Austria is a part of Germany. Then, Hitler cooked a deal with Russia, to gobble up former Czechoslovakia. The western powers did nothing to stop these aggressive actions. However, after Hitler and Stalin made a non-aggression pact between them, and Hitler invaded Poland in 1939, England and France declared war on Germany.
So far, Putin with his similar activities, has been playing it very smart. However, if Putin militarily invades Ukraine’s national territories, all bets are off, and WW3 begins.
Putin’s obsession for putting “Mother Russia” back together again will be his downfall. Dictators like Hitler and Putin are not continually smart.
I really hate to say this, but economic sanctions are not going to stop Mr. Putin from performing his obsession for trying to re-make the USSR.
Bullies, only recognize superior force. That also goes for China’s Mr. Chi. Putin is testing our western democracy resolve. So, we must not “chicken out.”
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
He praised Putin
Oh my, poor old Donny Boy and one of his right-wing ding-bat lawyers are now part of a “criminal conspiracy investigation” that alleges that they tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election. This is according to the House select committee investing the Capital riot on January 6th. Oh I am sorry that was not a riot. It was just a bunch of Good Old Boys out for a fun time.
What they really wanted to do was tour the Capital and see its majestic beauty in all of its glory, along with seeing how congress works. Who knows they may have just wanted to pick up something at the gift shop, like a hangman’s noose to hang Vice President Pence.
I am more than positive the investigations into what Benedict Donald may have done is heartbreaking for his many followers who love him so dearly that they praise his every move. After all, as one frequent writer to Press has stated in a recent letter; “He was a patriot and projected strength.”
Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as being “smart”. Only after being criticize for his remarks, did Trump say the Russian war on Ukraine was a “holocaust”. He goes on to brag that the invasion would not have happened under his watch. Maybe that is because of his love affair with dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.
After four years in office Americans still not have a good answer as to why Trump had repeatedly defended Putin. Could it be that Trump was everything Putin could have wished for? Did Putin play Trump as a useful stooge?
Putin has always wanted to destroy NATO. Trump used NATO as a punching bag and portrayed its members as deadbeats freeloading on US defense spending.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
