Big things happening
Big Things in the AV article interesting. Talking about film industry, hydrogen power and internet for everyone but no mention of how all these new businesses and residents are going to get water to flush their toilets.
I heard today that they proposing to get rid of day light savings time on the news. Same guy also said that the senate passed same thing last year but Aunt Nancy Pelosi never brought it to the floor for a vote.
Heaven forbid she actually did something that a majority of the voter actually wanted. I see that Finland is building a wall between them and Russia is that racist? California passed something called the sustainable groundwater management act back in 2014.
You tell me how they are going to find a sustainable water source in a desert? Those who can’t do teach. So the saying goes. So Rino Liz Cheney is teaching politics at the University of Virginia.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Remember when gas was $1.75?
The joke goes on……. Our President said the other day that fetyanol is killing 70,000 Americans a year but it wasn’t his fault because it was brought in during the Trump years. How can he possibly make that stupid statement? How can he shift the blame with the southern border wide open? Yet the lies and misrepresentation just keep coming.
There are so many failures of our federal and state government these days. The price of gasoline is still near $5 per gallon yet the president’s comment was. “Well gas in Calif has always been high.” During the last month of Trump’s term, I bought gasoline in the Imperial Valley for $1.75 per gallon. His war on the petrochemical industry continues to cost us all. Biden said during Trump’s term, if we are not careful we will be in a war with Russia. Well Mr Biden you are making that prediction come true.
Our president should be someone who is smart and capable. He should be liked and respected by his constituency. He should be heathy enough to handle the rigors of the job. Joe Biden is none of these. He takes nearly every weekend off to vacation on the Delaware seashore. And he got lost the other day walking from the White House to his limo.
This elected position is too important to leave in the hands of a failed career politician. I can only hope that the nominees from both parties will be fresh capable people with integrity, stamina, and the personality to engage with the leaders of the world.
Our current President and Vice President were not the most popular candidates in 2020 and their actions are what we could expect.
I agreed with sentiment that we need a new generation of politicians to run this country.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Some points on the Fourth Amendment
Steve Lockhart’s suggestion that America’s Founders were solely concerned with Writs of Assistance when formulating the Fourth Amendment was wishful and ahistorical.
As intelligent people, they knew “[t]he right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects...” would forever extend beyond the dictates of the British monarchy.
Moreover, the Bill of Rights was written (after) the British were defeated. So, although Britain’s Writs of Assistance served as the impetus for the Fourth Amendment, that amendment was created with American law enforcement in mind, not British.
Lockhart: “We’ll never know how they would’ve felt about DUI checkpoints...” Nonsense.
It would be wholly illogical to think the Founders would’ve prohibited government officials from performing unreasonable searches and seizures at one’s home but permitted unjustified searches and seizures concerning one’s vehicle.
Lockhart: “What’s frightening is that someone would write a letter to assist people with avoiding detection at DUI checkpoints...”
I didn’t do that.
Lockhart: “[Y]ou state that both the Ca. Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court ‘are mistaken.’”
DUI checkpoints are constitutional like the Dred Scott decision was constitutional. But, if the Supreme Court says it’s so and the executive branch enforces it, it’s effectively constitutional.
But it isn’t constitutional to search random people and their property without warrants, without the slightest evidence that they’ve committed a crime, and in fact, when cops know that 99% of them haven’t committed a crime.
So the Fourth Amendment is unambiguous, and although certain courts say DUI roadblocks are constitutional, they’re not, and their decisions should be overturned.
Lockhart: “As a strict constitutionalist, can I assume you’re against the assault weapon, large-capacity magazine ban...?”
I’m not a strict constitutionalist. But, yes, I oppose California’s tactical weapon, large-capacity magazine ban, and virtually all other gun control measures, including background checks.
Guy Marsh
Lancaste
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.