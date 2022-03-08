Remember in November
The Republican party is bereft of issues. Unemployment is down. Wages are up. Our infrastructure will finally receive the attention it desperately needs. Covid is heading to the land of a distant memory. Joe Biden has played Vladimir Putin like a fiddle. The only real issue left for the GOP is inflation.
Because inflation hurts us all, and we tend to blame the man in the White House, it behooves Republicans to do everything in their power to insure inflation remains high.
To that end they are blocking four nominations to the Federal Reserve Board by boycotting a committee meeting. This leaves the Democrats without a quorum and hence cripples the Fed. This is part of the reason inflation remains high.
Republicans are doing all they can to disrupt the supply chain, thereby increasing the cost of goods, by encouraging truckers to block roads, bridges, and totally undo the strides Biden had made in getting products moving again.
So next time you gag at the price of gas, or forgo buying meat for your family because the price is too high, say, “Thank you Republicans. I will remember in November.”
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Gov aided him
Y
oung girls and a chaperone gunned down in a Church, by David Mora, a Mexican national that overstayed his visitors Visa and had been in jail in California.
ICE had requested that they be notified upon his release from jail, but the Sheriff did not let them know because of the Sanctuary State law signed by Governor Nonsense.
So, by virtue of the Governor’s signed law, then it must be shown that the governor aided in the killing of those girls and the chaperone.
Mora was just the instrument the governor allowed to walk free to pull the trigger that Governor Nonsense allowed. When oh when will they ever learn.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Change the system
W
hile describing the political opposition to the Biden administration’s perfunctory efforts to combat the climate catastrophe, Gordan Jefferson wrote, the Republicans don’t “want to fund any programs that will deter continuing making profits from fossil fuel industries. [They] would rather increase profits at the expense of everyone’s great-grandchildren attempting survival on a dying planet.”
However, the administration doesn’t seek to deter the making of profits from fossil fuels. On the contrary, like Biden himself, the administration is decidedly pro-capitalist, which is emphasized by oil capitalists donating more money to Democrats than Republicans. https://www.marketplace.org/2020/10/16/oil-gas...
The only way to possibly avert ecological catastrophe is to scrap capitalism, for it’s incapable of bringing about the needed changes because those changes wouldn’t be profitable.
In its November 17, 2017 edition, The Economist wrote, “...nobody knows how to get rich simply by removing greenhouse gases.” So, it’s not going to happen under capitalism.
In 2002, German energy capitalists established a project called Desertec, in which they proposed to place solar panels in the Sahara Desert.
Desertec, which intended to reduce Western Europes’ dependency on Russian-sourced natural gas, would have then redirected solar-derived energy worldwide.
But Desertec, which would have positively altered the dynamics of the current crisis in Ukraine, was scrapped because it posed a threat to various other capitalist interests.
Indeed, the Biden administration is part of the problem, not the solution. When looking for answers, look to people like Greta Thunberg, who said, “If solutions within the [capitalist] system are impossible to find, maybe we should change the system itself.”
Finally, despite the oft-sated assertion to the contrary, the Earth isn’t going to die. Short of reversing the climate catastrophe through establishing a globalized socialist order, the Earth will “evict” humankind and then begin the process of healing itself. http://www.slp.org
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Prohibit these
I
believe Mr. Biden is endandgering all Americans with his cowardice toward Russia and their invasion.
To truly cause economic pressure on Russia the following should have been done. Prohibit all export and import of gas, oil and any relevant equipment for their production and sale.
Prohibit the export/import of any medical items and medications. Impose a world wide no fly zone except for the air space of those nations supporting Russia.
Impose a world wide no shipping zone after all current ships at sea are allowed passage to ports and the territorial waters of those who support Russia.
Al Taylor
Lancaster
