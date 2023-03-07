Where are the comics?
What has happened to the comics. This newspaper is reverting back to the old Valley Press days.
First the number of pages and articles decreased, then the days of delivery were cut with no.decrease to subscription cost and now only a half page of comics is being published.
The comics are one of the items I read religiously as it provides a break from the stress of the day. What else is going to disappear?
Yvette Goins
Palmdale
Abolish Congress
Conservative Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling for the abolishment of federal law enforcement agencies - including the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives - if they don’t change ways that have offended Republicans.
Just maybe congress should be abolished.
Bernie Guzenskee
Palmdale
The First Amendment
ear AV Press,
You eliminated 50% of the main comics page to save money.
I get that.
What comics would I like to keep?
“Pickles”. Is number one. Please being back the cranky old man and long suffering wife.
Also, “Moderately Confused” was very timely in their insights.
Why keep “Get Fuzzy”? Never understood the underlying meanness of that comic strip.
Dump it.
Finally, you eliminated “Dilbert” due to political pressure.
Who needs the First Amendment and the ability of citizens to voice an opinion?
You do.
Your newspaper’s right to publish in the public domain exists because of the First Amendment.
Plus, your letters section and editorial columns are built 100% on that constitutional right.
Bring back “Dilbert”.
Chipping away at First Amendment rights erodes your own existence.
Yvonne Des Lauriers
Palmdale
Be the Grubhub of newspapers
I couldn’t agree more with Jim Grover’s Thursday comment, (AV Press Mar. 2nd) - which, by the way, I’m reading on Saturday morning, Mar.4th. This Post Office delivery has thrown many of us, I’m sure, off our daily routine of having morning coffee, with the morning paper, before it becomes yesterday’s news.
Collecting my mail after 3 p.m., as my delivery is scheduled, rarely affords me the opportunity to find a quiet moment in the evening to enjoy just “reading” stuff like the local news in detail without nodding off after the affairs of the day.
It seems to me, that the AV Press would find it more cost effective to resume daily delivery than pay the cost of bulk mail postage for a paper that’s sometimes a day late.
When you consider the new neighborhoods opening up over the next year, the AV Press could shore up its sagging subscription base and possibilities of increased readership by acquainting newcomers not only with the local news, but to local businesses through more advertising - an increased source of revenue, and providing a few delivery jobs along the way which sounds like a win win to me.
Y’all could be the Grubhub/Door Dash of newpapers, instead of the junk mail of politics. Now, on to Friday’s paper.
Pat Williams
Lancaster
What drought?
California Liberals can’t complain of a Drought this year. May be wettest record in decades.
John Elkins
Lancaster
Bring back ‘Pickles’
This letter my seem trivial to most but it’s important to me. I’ve been a subscriber to the paper for 40 years. One of the things I enjoy reading is the comics. My favorite comic “Pickles” is now gone from the comics page.
All the others that I enjoy are still there after the reduction in the comics page. Please put this one back in. I’m sure it’s a money saving thing to cut this page in half but, for this older person, I sure get a chuckle about the situations of the older couple in “Pickles”.
Brenda Roof
Lancaster
Proof?
Your socialist liberal letter writers must have got their jolly’s when they saw the political cartoon showing Fox News as a fifth core of the earth.
This also further proves the left leaning position of the VP. Looking for a response some evening if we get a paper that day.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Cancel culture
Today’s cancel culture has been trying to cancel people for things they said or did years ago.
Shall we consider this canceling as a valuable approach to cleanse California?
The call de jure is reparations for blacks whose family members may have been enslaved. These monies will come from state taxes already collected and increased taxation on all citizens.
California’s legislature could pass new legislation to immediately cancel the filings of any political party if that party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of slavery or involuntary servitude.
Prior to the abolition of slavery in 1865, the Democratic Party was the pro-slavery party in the country, whereas the Republican Party was specifically founded as an anti-slavery party and still is.
Clearly, this does not mean that the Democrats could not form a new party; they just would not be able to run as part of the old Democratic Party.
Many may like the idea of Democrats being canceled and their party banned, there are elements to be considered.
Would this bill be struck as unconstitutional by the courts? Yet, with judge shopping, it could be upheld…that’s just politics.
Should this bill be passed and not challenged by the courts, it would set a precedent for Democrats to eagerly take their revenge on Christians who follow biblical edicts opposing homosexuality, abortion on demand, and include those who are skeptical of the 2020 election.
Democrat representatives have already sent DirecTV their directive to drop Newsmax, Fox News and One America News Network.
Remember the January 6 Committee’s premeditated attack on President Trump?
Their fear is that he would expose them. From their hidden testimony the truth exposes this committee for their public lies and weaponizing the FBI.
As fun as this legislative idea is, it could have dangerous implications.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
