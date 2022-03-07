Sugarcandy Mountain
Jeanie Stephens sent in a letter which provided much food for thought, (“Testimony”, Feb. 26).
She says, “My mother had a very hard life. She had 13 Children and lived in poverty her entire life. More than once, we were homeless.”
Unfortunately, life is often full of pain and suffering.
Many people use a crutch to help them get through life and deal with the sadness and disappointments. That crutch can be drugs, alcohol, or religion with its tempting promise of a better life after you die and go to Sugarcandy Mountain which is situated somewhere up in the sky, a little distance beyond the clouds, and it is Sunday seven days a week.
Jeanie goes on to say that her mother “told me that she would be very tired and that she would feel rested after she went to church.”
I can believe that. She offers additional proof of Christianity’s validity by saying, “I have seen many lives changed by a belief in Jesus Christ.” I can believe that too, but it proves nothing because you could just as easily replace the name Jesus Christ with Ra, Pele, Muhammad, Buddha, or any of the other gods and goddesses invented by Man through the ages.
There is an important aspect of Christianity that Jeanie fails to address: Is it true?
I don’t think it is. I see it as indicative of Man’s fear of the dark coupled with wishful thinking in an effort to escape from the frustrating struggles in life that were mentioned up above there at the beginning of this letter.
Some people make an effort to remain grounded in reality, and while they are aware of life’s ups and downs, they face them without retreating into the false comfort of drugs or religion.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
A prediction
The earth is now in a grand solar minimum 2020 to 2053. During this period the earth will cool significantly just like it has done many times in the past.
What will the United National panel on climate change do to keep busy. Probably they will take credit for their reduction in temperature by reducing co2 in the atmosphere.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Trump, the great
The senile puppet who calls himself President gave his first State of the Union speech.
The most disgusting thing about this charade was watching this puppet receive a standing ovation. What were they clapping for? Was it for the highest inflation in 40 years, gas prices up to $5 plus per gallon, empty shelves at the market, pushing Russia and China closer together creating a deadly force and mismanaging our foreign policy?
Or was it the prospect of a nuclear war, skyrocketing crime in our third world cities, millions of Americans killed by drugs, from his open border policy, or was the applause for the devaluation of our dollar and horrid economy?
He never once mentioned his accomplishments. Only talked of fixing what he screwed up on day one. If Biden wanted to cut the gas prices, he’d get oil drills up and running, and stop buying Russian Oil that’s funding Putin’s War on Ukraine. Insane.
Sanctions on Russia, I bet Putin was shaking in his boots when he heard those stern words. Putin doesn’t play by the rules, did you notice? Biden ended his high school speech, announcing Trumps plan for a closed border, which was handed to him on a silver platter.
Now a reverse course of fund the Police, and not defund them. Buy American, another Trump line. I kept waiting for him to say, lets make America great again and toss out red hats.
Does Biden think we’re as senile as he is and forgot? Remember the hype when Trump was in office. Trump will start a war. Wrong, it was a peaceful 4 yrs. Look at this mess now. We had Peace through Strength, now. we have War though Weakness. We’re the punchline you and me. We the People are being hung out to dry.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.