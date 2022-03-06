Agree, disagree
Jim Brock. You are right on. Biden stopping oil and gas leases in the middle of this riserise in inflation is the stupidest thing he could do. He needs to give all the leases that oil company’s need to drill for all of the oil we need to lower inflation.
I read what you wrote about gas prices being 6 cents in the 1930’s, and I remember my dad paying 8 cents when I was growing up in the 1940’s. So the price of gas only went up by 2 cents in 10 years, that’s a huge difference from today and proves that Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing.
Guy Marsh. You said But the dynamics of capitalism are set by the ability of capitalists to amass private profits, not the meeting of human need. But that isn’t true. What do you think happens when you go to the grocery store and buy the things you need from capitalists? They meet your human need. That’s what they do.
Please stop saying things about capitalism that aren’t true. Remember I’m always here to show people your wrong.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Adapt and overcome
April 10, 2022 marks 30 years after a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a four month long coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries. My gait and speech is not perfect, and I read lips.
Years of therapy and personal strength paid off. Inspiring people is my goal.
In 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats and at schools in six cities for fourteen years teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also had letters in California newspapers between 2007 and 2020 reminding readers to drive sober.
The 21st century made history like no other. California had disasters: companies declared bankruptcy, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, wildfires (e.g., Palisades Fire), etc. People are tired of the “new normal”.
My uphill struggle brought unexpected outcomes for my work: certificates and a prestigious medal from the law enforcement. Adapt to the changes and the future will benefit you.
Lori Martin
Tracy, Calif.
Not everyone believes
I cannot understand why atheists continually work so hard to take away other people’s belief in God.
Their diligence actually reinforces my belief in God. For the sake of argument, even if there is no God, why do atheists care that others believe in God. Why do they make a big deal out of other’s beliefs?
Some Christians have become corrupt and some people go into churches for the sole reason to hide their sins. Christians are sometimes too trusting of other people and don’t see the bad in people.
Sometimes they think it is better to keep things quiet. There are still many good Christians in this country and many good churches. What we really need is a good old-fashioned revival to make the Church pure and holy again.
It is my belief that we are more in need of separation of the Atheists and State. They don’t want the “Church” to tell the “State” what to do, yet they are telling the “State” what to do.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Doing nothing
Are we destined to have wars forever? Any time a dictator is in control of a country it seems that his neighbors pay a price, as it is now in the Ukraine.
We have a United Nations that was initially set up to solve problems between nations but hasn’t performed that function in the past.
The United States has been the most powerful country in the world for a hundred years and is looked on by small countries to help them in times of great need and we have sometimes stepped in and filled that need. But now, with Ukraine suffering at the hands of the neighborhood bully, with women and children being killed, we are sitting and watching it take place. When someone suggests that we do this, someone else says if we do then Putin will do that and we can’t have that.
So we continue to sit on our hands. They just don’t realize that you can’t give in to threats by bullies. That’s a sign of weakness that they will exploit.
This is all being watched by China. A lot of Americans don’t care about Ukraine or Taiwan but as Russia completes the takeover of Ukraine, China will see that they can just as easily take Taiwan. Then, after that, they may as well take whatever other Asian countries they want. We won’t even care about that either but as China continues, unopposed, they will begin throwing their weight around the rest of the world as they’ve been doing in the past several years in Asia.
We are making a mistake when we don’t stop these dictators when they first start showing their intentions.
Norm Wiggins
Palmdale
Part of the plan
George Jung swerved towards the truth with his explanation of higher gas prices but failed to connect the dots. He wrote: Oil is a commodity, like a pork belly. The law of supply and demand regulates gasoline prices as it does with all commodities. This is a true statement. At the same time many factors affect the “market”.
What channel is fox news on anyway? I don’t even know.
Biden has without a doubt cut US petroleum production with his policies. So based on your own argument, by cutting production and therefore supply the price has increased exactly how you explained it would. Not to mention his policies have driven inflation to record highs which has cause gas prices to rise as well.
Now that he has allowed Russia to invade Ukraine, he is considering banning Russian oil imports (yes, we import oil from Russia) what do you think will happen to prices when we further deplete the supply?
Furthermore, Bidens Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the quiet part out loud this week when she revealed that the Biden administration views increasing energy prices as part of a “transition” away from gas and oil.
In other words, they are intentionally affecting the price of fossil fuel. They would like it to cost so much that you will stop buying it.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that to combat oil prices skyrocketing amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden did not want to authorize the Keystone Pipeline. He stated, it would be “galloping after permanent solutions to immediate short-term problems.”
The Biden administration is intentionally avoiding permanent solutions so they can chase the pie in the sky green energy utopia.
It’s all part of the plan people. It’s only going to get worse under this regime.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.