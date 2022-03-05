Here comes Putingrad
My Beatles White Album has never sounded more appropriate when I was enjoying it in 5.1 surround sound last night.
“Well, the Ukraine girls really knock me out. They leave the West behind.
And Moscow girls make me sing and shout. That Georgia’s always on my my my my my my my my my mind.
I’m back in the U.S.S.R. You don’t know how lucky you are boy. Back in the U.S.S.R.”
Then I put on a little ditty by Black Sabbath called “War Pigs.”
“Politicians hide themselves away. They only started the war.
Why should they go out to fight? They leave that role to the poor.”
“Time will tell on their power minds, making war just for fun.
Treating people just like pawns in chess. Wait ‘til their judgment day comes, yeah.”
Fear mongering about a dying planet aside, there is now no excuse to not put American energy production back on full steam.
I was shocked to learn the U.S.A. is still purchasing around 500,000 barrels of oil a day from Vladimir Putin.
All the wordplay condemning the invasion is moot when we are still buying his oil and funding Putin’s war.
I doubt Putin is adhering to the Paris Climate Accord as bombs are ripping through Kyiv, which was Kiev, which will soon be Putingrad.
“Let me hear your balalaikas ringing out. Come and keep your comrade warm.
I’m back in the U.S.S.R. You don’t know how lucky you are boy. Back in the U.S.S.R.”
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Thank you
Thank you, Julie Drake, for your article on the Promise Academy. The way that we treat others who are differently abled reflects on who we are, and the Promise Academy shows this.
My introduction into the world of those with special needs started with the birth of my daughter, Rebecca, who was born with a very rare genetic anomaly.
My family’s world changed, and we began a journey unlike anything that I had encountered before. Rebecca led me to begin working in special education, and I eventually ended up teaching at the Linda Verde Center.
The students there and now at the Promise Academy can accomplish so much, just given the opportunity. Thanks to the staff at the Promise Academy!
Ivy Berr
Lancaster
Push back
Why didn’t our city leaders propose using their Charter City exemption status regarding the Senate Bill 1383 ‘Organic Waste Ordinance’?
Our city leaders found the Charter City loophole convenient when it came to ‘Senate Bill #415’ the ‘CA Voter Participation Rights Act’ which requires local general municipal elections to align with that of the statewide election date.
Consequently, instead of aligning with the next statewide primary election on June 7,2022 a local standalone general municipal election will be held on April 12, 2022; certainly, much lower voter participation will be likely, even utilizing strictly mail in ballot voting.
According to the Vice Mayor, this new law will likely increase the trash rates 30%.
Waste Management won’t bat an eye at raising their rates. Last three years, even during COVID rates were increased, 2019 - 7.04%, 2020 – 3.5%, 2021- 3.5%.
The City and Waste Management do not have the resources to enforce current trash policies, i.e., placing correct trash/recycles in the correct containers, moving containers from public view as required by City Ordinance.
Will the City create a ‘Trash Enforcement Division’, the Waste Management drivers don’t have the time, currently if a lid is open and the wrong trash is visible sometimes the driver will not pick up the container and dump, not always.
Oh, and the truck ‘trash cams’ good luck enforcement with those; remember those ‘traffic signal cameras’, they’re all gone.
Time for our City leaders to rethink this one and use our Charter City status to push back.
Robert Wood
Lancaster
(0) comments
