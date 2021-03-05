Leave him alone
Wednesday’s VP Focus section was heralding the release of former President’s tax returns to the NYC DA’s office. Citing that it would alleviate the day-to-day worries of our nation’s democracy. If that isn’t hyperbole I don’t know what is.
Pretty sure that Trump’s taxes and its existential threat to our democracy wouldn’t make anyone’s Dave Letterman’s Top-Ten list. You could survey 1,000 Americans anywhere in this country and ask them if it was important personally to them that the federal prosecutors office in New York should spend countless tax-payer dollars and legal man-hours to review the million’s of documents related to the case to achieve what outcome? I doubt it.
Now the Trump-haters in congress are reviving their request to see the now private citizen Trump tax returns. All they’re trying to do is dig up worms on this fishing expedition.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
‘Wrong Way’ Cruz
Senator Ted’s face is red ‘cause he just made the news.
While his fellow Texans froze, instead, he took a Cancun cruise.
“Wrong Way” Riegels and “Wrong Way” Corrigan once were all the news.
Now Senator Ted will be known instead as Senator “Wrong Way” Cruz.
Football had its “Wrong Way” Riegels, aviation had it’s “Wrong Way” Corrigan. And now the US Senate has its very own “Wrong Way” Cruz.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Changing the calendar
I was sitting at my table/desk, pondering our calendar, which is rather quirky, at best.
Why not do this? Take one day away from January and March (both the 31st) and add them to February?
That would mean each of the first three months would be 30 days long (four with April).
Leap Year, you say? Why not add an extra day, every four years to June? Another summer day, can’t be bad.
Now some folk won’t like this, others will embrace it. Most everyone would love another summer day, every four years, we could make it a holiday.
Most folk of color have long complained about “Black History Month” being “short-changed.” This would fix that.
Before you liberals pooh hoo this, think it thru. Oh, think of others for once in your life. Write your elected folk.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Cancel the cancel culture
So the cancel culture crazies continue their book burning. It started small a couple of decades ago with government schools banning “Huckleberry Finn” because it had some bad words in it. Specifically a bad word that anyone listening to a rap song or a comedian heard a thousand times but “now” it may hurt someone’s feelings.
Now they are down to cancelling Dr. Seuss books because “some people may find them offensive.” I find lots of things leftists do offensive, but I put on my big boy pants and like most people live with it, ignore it and sometimes speak up when it all goes too far.
I especially don’t like attacks on the First Amendment such as the current attack on Dr. Seuss books. Yes, I know the Dr. Seuss organization is withdrawing five of his books in a burst of wokeism.
I also see this concession as a pathway to banning all Dr. Seuss books. I can hear the woke idiots now, “there are no depictions of transgenders or people of color or sexuality confused” or whatever so get rid of them. Maybe Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg will tell CNN, MSNBC and the former late-night comedians and they will all obligingly sing the same “Burn the Books” anthem. We can have a virtual book burning so as to comply with all the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
So don’t read Dr. Seuss but let us adults decide what we or our children read. Let’s cancel the cancel culture.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
Not so fast
I’m generally concerned about the re-opening of schools at the moment. It seems as though things are looking up in terms of the pandemic, but I view that as a sign that what we are doing is working and it is too early to return to normal, no matter how slowly we do it.
I pass by plenty of people at the store that are not taking things seriously as it is, is it really the best idea to reopen a school campus of any kind? I’m not trying to be oppositional or discredit the effort of educators, but I don’t exactly feel this is the best idea at the moment.
Doing school remotely may not always be ideal, but I do feel that it has helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most teachers are handling it appropriately at the college I attend, being more patient with students and willing to work with them through technical difficulties that arise.
This situation is not ideal for anybody, but I’d gladly remain in an unideal situation a little bit longer and be sure that the pandemic is laid to rest rather than rush going back to normal and causing it to spike again.
Kerel Adams
Lancaster
