There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
Several weeks after the University of California and academic workers were celebrating historic new contracts, the question of how to pay for them became a serious issue.
The UC Office of the President has estimated increased costs for salary, benefits, and tuition across all ten campuses will be well over $500 million. Susannah Scott, a UC Santa Barbara engineering professor declared, the state of California needs more highly trained people, and “we’re going in the opposite direction.”
A majority of faculty members are demanding that campus administrations cease placing the contracts “on already strained budgets of departments, research centers, and faculty.”
Amongst the gloom chemistry professor at UC Berkeley, Ron Cohen, remained upbeat on the university’s future. He stated, the U of C “is an incredibly strong, resilient place. It will continue to thrive.”
A few weeks ago First Lady Jill Biden toured a health clinic in San Diego to discuss a $100,000 cancer screening grant before greeting crew members of the USS Gabrielle Giffords warship based in San Diego.
Biden stated that “cancer touches all of us.” Jill Biden had surgery last month to remove a type of skin cancer and lost a step-son, Beau Biden, to cancer in 2015.
While vice president Joe Biden urged a program to cut cancer death rates in half within a generation. Jill Biden stated that “early detection is the key. Cancer can be curable and you don’t need to be afraid.” She met with many members of military families and stressed how important they can be. One such member declared that Jill Biden was “so personable, genuine, and authentic.”
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Student-turned-disciple
Yes, there are such things — you guessed it — a timely occurrence of a slight misfortune is sometimes very fortunate. My post-high school attempts at further education at Kent State and Hiram College, both in Ohio, were somewhat airy and casual at best and ultimately aborted although they were not easily obtainable, with my abysmal high school grades.
But in California, Antelope Valley College was more casual and free-wheeling so I decided to resume my truncated Journalism studies. Many others had similar ideas so, as a new arrival, I had limited choices. But, at the bottom of the list was something called Vocabulary Building which sounded easy and would get my foot in the door for future more pertinent classes. Well, not only did I breeze through the course with my breezy instructor, Mr. learning a few new words in the process and, more importantly, discovered General Semantics, the doctrine of A. Korzybski and S. Hayakawa that endeavors to re-educate and thus eliminate “unsane” uses of the English language that contribute to world problems. I’ve been a disciple ever since.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Comics wanted
There is so little good news these days, and you shortchange us on the funnies. Please.print all.of them!
Ivy Berr
Lancaster
Freedom isn’t free
I
found Dennis Anderson’s recent article about a survivor of kamikaze attacks living in the AV most interesting. I come from a military family: one Marine who fought his way across the Pacific, two army vets who served stateside and in England, an Army Air Corp officer who was killed in action, and my dad, a Naval Officer.
My dad served in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Enterprise, the Big E, an aircraft carrier, which was the flagship at the time of Admiral “Bull” Halsey who later became a five-star admiral and who some say was the greatest American admiral.
The year was 1942. The U.S. had thwarted Japanese plans to destroy the aircraft carriers because they were all at to sea on December 7th. Not to be denied a second chance, kamikazes attacked the Enterprise. My dad was an officer on the deck. He helped direct the defense of the ship and successfully saved it.
In my study, I have a personal original letter signed by Admiral Halsey and the captain of the ship, who later became a vice-admiral, commending my dad for his actions on that fateful day it was attacked. What an honor.
My dad later served in two different theaters of war. He had a landing craft blown up under him during the Invasion of North Africa. He also served later with the Atlantic fleet. He never got over his injuries.
Freedom is not free. Someone paid a heavy price for you and me to be reading this newspaper in freedom.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
A difficult subject
I’m responding to Mr. Gordon V. Jefferson’s letter of 2/25/23.
I could not be more n tune with your, sir, that Mother Earth will soon be reeling from man’s pollution generation. But I must take issue with the latest (un)IPCC report that you hang your hat on, that greater than 160 scientists from more than 60 countries cannot be wrong.
I’d like to quote from a book called Hot Talk, Cold Science by Fred Singer, an astrophysicist, who wrote that “The IPCC claimed to represent the consensus of scientists. Actually, it represents the consensus of politicians, including not only those representing western democracies, but also the world’s tyrants and dictators.”
Politicians set the organizations agenda, name the scientists who are allowed to participate, and rewrite the all-important “summaries for policymakers” that the vast majority of policy makers and opinion leaders rely on to understand the thick and highly technical full reports. In these ways, the IPCC is a political, not a scientific organization.
This should be apparent from its name, which includes the world “intergovernmental,” but not “scientific” or even “international.”
The participating scientists accepted “the science of climate change” in Madrid last November. The full IPCC accepted it the following month in Rome. But more than 15 sections in Chapter 8 of the report — they key chapter setting the scientific evidence for and against a human influence over climate — were changed or deleted after the scientists charged with examining this question had accepted the final text.
Natural processes that have much larger effect than CO2, such as solar activity and changing patters of ocean currents, are essentially unpredictable by existing theory.
Simply put, climate change is a complex and difficult subject requiring the insights of many disciplines.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Very disturbing
Why are there missing comics lately, No Pickles??? There has been many changes regarding delivery and now omitting half of the cartoon/ Comic page is very disturbing.
Daniel Verble
Littlerock
