Trump would have ...
Bill Clinton was instrumental in convincing Ukraine to exchange their nuclear weapons to Russia and tender a debt but when Russia needed money, POTUS Clinton allowed Russia to sell over 11 million surplus military SKS assault rifles in our country without a background check or waiting period, cash and carry because Clinton classified the SKS as a relic and curio, only the Russian, none of the other country’s clone of the same rifle.
Sounds incredulous but it’s all on the Internet.
Pro gun Trump would have never allowed this while Clinton is anti gun....not accusing “Slick Willy” of anything but $1 per rifle kick back would make a gun lover out of anyone.
I guarantee you, Trump would have helped Russia raise money by letting our government purchase modern tactical armament from the Russians, not obsolete WWII era rifles.
The situation might be a lot different today had Ukraine kept their nuclear weapons?
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Time for reflection
As I look back on 2021 and the future prospect of 2022 I would like to take this time in thanking president Biden for his great foreign and domestic leadership skills and all the wonderful things he has done for the millions freedom loving Americans just like me.
Theres nothing like paying higher taxes and prices for gasoline, natural gas, electric, water, groceries etc..etc.. since i did brought up gasoline theres so much to be said.
Nice job shutting down Americas oil drilling making America dependent once again on foreign middle east oil and now buying one third of our oil supply from of all people Pootens Russia. Hey president Biden do you think those profits from such sales could be helping the Ruskies finance the latest Ukrainian surprise party.
I would like to see Biden take Pooten behind the gym. Such bravery shown talking about protecting Ukraine’s border from those nasty communist invaders while ignoring our own southern border from invading illegals. Do you think maybe you can order troops to our southern border.
Lets not forget those nations who have rekindle their love for America thanks to president Biden like Afghanistan China Iran Cuba Nicaragua Venezuela North Korea and now Russia once again.
Im sure those nations mention would never do or wish us harm. Millions of freedom loving Americans will sleep better tonight knowing your 40 years in government plus those 8 years as VP gained your expertise in international affairs is being put to good use. Is it 2024.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Guess again
World War II came to an end in 1945, as the allies defeated Germany and Japan. The United States celebrated that we were a nation of democracy, freedom, equality, and opportunity for all. Sixteen million Americans served in that war and about 240,000 WW II veterans are alive today.
One of the army vets is Bernard Benedict James, who turned 101 in February. His story was recently told in the LA Times.
James should have been part of the forces that invaded the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day in June 1944. Instead, James who is a Black vet, sat in an English prison because he dared question a white superior officer.
The white officer who often shouted racist remarks at the Black soldiers, called a meeting of around 100 of his men, and asked if they were dissatisfied.
A Black soldier said yes, and he was demoted to private. James asked if this was fair for just answering a question. For this he was arrested and court-martialed.
James was sent to a prison in England, and then sent to Rikers Island in New York. After more than a year he was honorably discharged in 1947. James left the army and went to school at the University of Michigan and at Harvard. He worked for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But the court martial remains on his record.
James remembers life’s injustices and is still angry about being in prison and encountering racism throughout his life. He stated on his 101 birthday that when you see it you speak-up, but then you move on. If you think racism and prejudice ended long ago, well guess again.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Not a cat lady
I am not nor will I ever be a cat lady!
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.