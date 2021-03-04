A fly’s perspective
If you were a fly, on the wall of the COVID19 Relief bill committee, you might have heard: “How much shall we ask for? Well we can’t let this crisis pass, so why not $I9 T. Don’t even think the Queen Bee would go for that. OK then $1.9T? That has a ring to it,
1.9T for COVID19. Now how will we divide it? Well do you have any kids that have a over due education loan that needs canceling?” Or was it just a coincidence that COVID19 needed $1.9T? Who knows.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Change?
For many years I have read the letters to the editor. I have come to the conclusion that the proverb by Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr is factual, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley, California
A class act
Victoria Ruffin must have felt like a fool for saying she was not in favor of giving Dr. Vierra a raise and then having Mr. Vierra remind her that he was not part of the raise increase package.
And then have Donita Winn let her know that Dr. Vierra has donated previous pay raises back to the district.
Dave Vierra was a class act when we were friends in high school and he’s a class act now. Victoria Ruffin? Not so much.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Fining the homeless
Julie Drake wrote an article about the American Civil Liberties Union’s report entitled “Banished And Abandoned: Criminalization & Displacement Of Unhoused People In Lancaster.”
This report alleges that the homeless in the City Of Lancaster are “disproportionately targeted and put in dangerous situations.” AV Press, 24 Feb 2021.
The first letter will deal with the lawsuit filed. My second letter will deal with the ACLU’s report. The final letter will deal with Mayor Parris. The lawsuit (“Leroy Butts v. City Of Lancaster and LA County Sheriff’s Dept.”) was filed in LA Superior Court by the ACLU Foundation Of Southern Ca & University Of Ca Irvine Consumer Law Clinic.
The lawsuit alleges that City Of Lancaster has a citation system that is used to impose fines (ranging from $500-$1,000) on the homeless in violation of Proposition 41 (“Safe Neighborhoods & Schools Act”) which classified non-violent crimes as misdemeanors. This was passed by the City Council over the objections of citizens who were concerned about the “…legality and effectiveness of the ordinance…” Pg. 6 of complaint.
If the homeless want to appeal the fine and have a hearing, they have to prepay. If no amount is not paid within 30 days, “…the City threatens to block the person’s driver’s license renewal… [and] file a claim against their income tax return, refers the citation to collections, and imposes additional fees.” Pg. 7
City Of Lancaster contracts with a revenue collection service (Turbo Data System Inc.). TDS is paid $60,000 while collecting only $36,695 for the city. Pg. 8
Forty percent of the people that LA Sheriff’s Dept. targeted for citations are African-American. That goes against the consent decree signed by LASD that targeted African Americans back in 2015. LASD “…conducts more stops than any other LASD station.” Pg. 3
Vincent White
Lancaster
Outrageous
I have taken a tip from long-time AV Press Columnist Bill Warford and have created my own, though shorter, list of Three Things That Are Just Outrageous.
1. When Walmart gave away single-use plastic bags, there was never a shortage. Now that the bags cost 10 cents and everyone of them is counted, Walmart continually runs out of them. What kind of inventory system do they use?
2. Walmart hides perfume, fragrances and shaving material in locked glass cases that require a salesperson with a key. Target does not do that. Walmart has also begun the practice of locking up men’s underwear and socks, although women’s underwear is still openly available. Apparently, only men steal underwear while both men and women steal perfume and fragrances.
3. Avenue T between 47th Street East and 90th Street East is a pothole and hazard filled wonderland. One would think that since Avenue T is home to some of the largest suppliers of road base and paving materials in the county, that Palmdale city Fathers and Los Angeles County would make some arrangement to fix the problems. Apparently, city fathers enjoy watching drivers trying to find a safe passage through the minefield.
William Guild
Littlerock
Thanks are in order
Once again while reading the Wednesday March 3rd edition letters from readers the liberal left is still writing about that terrible Trump.
These people are so infatuated by him they almost act like stalkers with pictures on their walls of him dolls to look at and maga hats. Now their Knight in shining armor has not let go of the pen causing thousands of people to lose their jobs, homes, possessions when the democrat party is “for the working people” and more nonsense to come.
Gas prices really hurt the poor, illegal aliens taking those same working people’s jobs and many poor whites and minorities suffer.
These same writers are chewing their gums when they go get gas and pay the Biden price. Oh these are die hard democrats that have been drinking the cool-aid and believing the hogwash from the liberal leaders too long.
I bet that they were all benefiting real well when Trump was president but refuse to ever respond with a small thank you for the positive things that helped them.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
