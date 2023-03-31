We need each other
Last week, I wrote about Skidmore’s letter that only wanted to address Carver’s successes and not address Carver’s challenges with racism.
In 30 years of writing to this newspaper, I have only seen two letters from conservatives that have addressed racism.
In 2020, Citigroup estimated that racism has cost the U.S. economy $16 trillion. When conservatives pretend that racism does not exist, it does not get discussed.
My letter last week showed how white people influenced Carver’s life. Additionally, Carver “…traveled widely and spoke frequently, and convinced many wealthy and prominent people to donate money [such as] Andrew Carnegie, Collis Huntington, and John D. Rockefeller.” All three were white.
Henry Ford, who was addressed in Carver’s letters as “my beloved friend” and “the greatest of all my inspiring friends”, was one of Carver’s backers of “chemurgy” (“put[ting] chemistry to work to find nonfood uses for agricultural surpluses.”)
Carver felt that he “…had a God-given mission to use his training as an agricultural chemist to improve the lot of poor Black and white Southern farmers.”
Think about what accomplishments Carver would not have achieved if it wasn’t for white people. One of many Carver’s accomplishments are the following: “on a one-half acre plot Carver increased the yield of sweet potatoes in a few years from 40 bushels to 266 bushels.” When land reverted to cotton after planting legumes, the yields increased significantly.
Carver taught a Sunday evening Bible Class for 30 years and believed that racism “often proved an impenetrable obstacle to the success of his students.” Later white and black students from all over the South embraced him and frequently sought his advice.
We all need each other to succeed. It’s sad that in order to have a conversation with conservatives, minorities have to act like racism doesn’t exist.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Here’s an idea
The California Poppy Festival is scheduled for Friday April 21 thru Sunday April 23. The Poppy Reserve is located about 15 miles to the west of the AV Fairgrounds. Parking is limited at the Reserve and traffic control is a big problem.
The city of Lancaster should make arrangements with AVTA to provide bus rides to and from the Poppy Reserve from the fairgrounds. This would reduce the CO2 emissions from personal autos and using AVTAs electric buses and provide a solution to parking and traffic problems at the Reserve.
Arrangements with the California State Park to waive the bus entrance fee and a small charge could be implemented say 1$ for the bus ride.
Patrick Saatzer
Lancaster
True or false?
Everyone loves a true and false quiz. Here it goes.
1.Ron DeSantis spoke at the Reagan Library, This is what the Republican Party has become and Ronnie is rolling over in his grave.
2. Trump failed to get Congress to pass an Infrastructure bill. Biden got a $1.2 billion bill that Republican Governors are eager to spend and claim as their own.
3. Trump refused to turn over all the classified documents he had to the National Archives or the FBI, which would have been the legal thing to do.
4. Joe Biden reduced the unemployment rate of 10% to 3.4% in his first two years in office.
5. Fox News is a joke.
6. Kevin McCarthy has the backbone of a jellyfish.
7. Marjorie Taylor Greene has stated she wants the red states to secede from the country. She is a disgrace to everyone and is an extreme racist.
8. Ron DeSantis calls the Russian-Ukraine war just a “territorial dispute.” I guess it doesn’t matter that Russia invaded and murdered thousands of people.
9. Trump has said there will be destruction and death if the Grand Jury decides to indict him.
10. DeSantis eats chocolate pudding with his fingers.
All answers are true.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
We can do better
In 1922 the song “16 Tons” was written and popularized in 1955 by Tennessee Ernie Ford.
One of the most remembered lines in the song was “you load 16 tons and what do you get, another day older and deeper in debt”. Emblematic of the Biden economy. Biden said inflation is transitory, over a year later and it seems to be here to stay for a few years or longer.
On March 9th Journalist Matt Taibbi, a self-professed democrat, testified before congress about the “Twitter Files” which released once secret communications between Twitter and the Government. Not a good look for the government.
A strange thing also happened on March 9th – IRS agents visited his home unannounced. All the appearances of attempted intimidation of the media by the IRS. Will the DOJ investigate witness intimidation? Maybe a better question is do you trust the DOJ to conduct a witness intimidation investigation.
For my part, the answer is no. Seems like the IRS is still up to their Lois Learner days of political intimidation.
As a country can’t we do better than a potential choice between Biden and Trump for our next president. Sad situation.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.