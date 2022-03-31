Enjoy New York
What? Now Bill Warford is going to retire too? I am sure he deserves his retirement, but how will I manage to keep enjoying the AV Press without one of my journalism heros?
Frist, it was Vern Lawson. Then Bill Deaver. I looked forward to their columns every week.
I have probably read ALL of Bill Warford’s 5000 plus columns in the past 30 years. Wow. Now who will we look to for their local wisdom?
All my best wishes to Bill Warford for his retirement. You will be missed. Enjoy New York.
Patty Akkad
Acton
Not a good man
Regarding Skip Thacker March 24th letter. Skip have you ever looked at the facts surrounding your love affair with Donald Trump? My guess is no. Therefore, let me educate you on Trump’s accomplishments:
America’s global image declined significantly under Trump, who repeatedly insulted key USA allies while cozying up to dictators,
Trump’s tendency to push important allies away and isolate the USA, including by pulling us out of landmark international agreements like the Paris climate accord,
People across the world expressed negative views of Trump. The Pew Research Center released a survey of 32 countries that showed 64% of those surveyed, said they did not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, and just 29% expressed confidence in Trump,
Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic also left the USA embarrassed on the world stage and created a void in global leadership that China rushed to fill.
Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely go down as one of the biggest disasters in our history. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died, and millions became unemployed,
Trump campaigned on reducing undocumented immigration, pledging to take a hardline approach. He made good on that promise when coming into office, but was accused of human rights abuse and violating international low by the United Nations,
The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings led to the separations of at least 5,500 families and saw children placed in cages. The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics described the practice as “nothing less than government-sanctioned child abuse”,
Trump’s relentless dissemination of disinformation on an array of topics, particularly the electoral process, led historians and experts on fascism to compare him to Benito Mussolini.
Such a good man Trump is. Not.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Meeting adjourned
A couple of weeks ago, there were a few letters to the editor expressing their anguish over our political divide. I share in their concern.
So, I did some homework, on the subject. You’d be surprised what I found. An article in U.S.A. Today, claimed that Americas can heal the political divide by airing out our difference’s. You know, like having a family intervention. But the betty ford center was booked. So, I decided to hold our first intervention on the opinion page.
How’s that sound? If there’s no objections; I’ll kick things off. Not long ago, the New York Post, reported that prior to the 2020 election, the Hunter Biden story was quashed, by Bidens palace guard, the media.
The report went on to mention that, in a Rasmussen poll, obtained by the post, 65% of voters believe President Biden was involved. Somewhere, I’ve heard it said that democracy requires a healthy fourth estate.
The cover up of Hunter’s laptop indicates to me, that Democracy is on life support. Ironic, isn’t it, everyone thought Trump was bad guy. Well, I said my piece.
At the next meeting I’ll explain what it’s like to be deplorable. Meeting adjourned.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
A few thoughts
When will Ledford ever go to trial or has he been quietly offered a plea deal as his cohorts got.
Worst Parrish idea amongst many was proposing to assist people to buy home defense guns, although people arming themselves for home protection is probably a good idea.
I’m hard pressed to find an incident where police have stopped a home invasion. However every member of the household should be educated about safety handling a gun and go to a range and practice firing the weapon. Any semblance of economic equality can only be achieved through education. Education can only be achieved with a safe equality funded area, especially in enter city areas.
Equal opportunity will never be achieved as long as the federal teachers union exist. Every school district should be funded equally per student. Not by the tax base of the school district. All school taxes should go to a state controlled fund and distributed equally to every student and every student should have the right to go to any school of their choice.
If attendance drops in a school reduce the size of the administration. If the school becomes unsustainable bus the students to the nearest solvent school. Racism next column.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.