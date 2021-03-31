Ban everything
In Sundays paper there were two letters from readers lamenting the lack of water in California.
Note: 85% of the water flowing into the delta since January 1 has also flowed right out to sea. We have a political water shortage.
Ban all political action groups. Another article laments all the deaths on the highway caused by automobiles or their drivers. Simple: Ban the purchase of automobiles. They must be the cause.
John Goit Sr.
Antelope Acres
Defining traits?
Several weeks ago I wrote a letter listing the criteria if you wanted to be a good American.
This time I’m going to list what it takes to call yourself a Republican. Here we go.
You can’t be a Republican unless you …
are a racist
believe it should be more difficult to vote than to buy a gun
still believe the 2020 election was a hoax, a fraud, and a scam
are convinced George W. Bush is a liberal
think migrant children deserve to be put in cages
believe everything you hear on Fox News
assume Mitch McConnell has the good of the country at heart
think only catchers and goalies should wear masks
know mass shootings are just the price you pay to live in a free society
are convinced that socialism and communism are the same things
If some of these do not apply to you, perhaps it’s time to change your voter registration.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A few things
I seldom agree with Eminent Domain but for the overhaul of the Avenue J interchange I believe it is warranted.
The assessed value of the land is $2.60 per square foot which the city offered but the owner wants over two to three times the assessed value. Get it done Lancaster, the sooner the better.
The Associated Press has directed its writers and reporters not to use “crisis” when referring to the situation at the southern border. So, we should use what it really is a “disaster.” FEMA is there and their job is disaster’ relief so logically it is a disaster.
Wednesday 24 March, President Biden appoints VP Harris to lead efforts to stem migration at the southern border. A real leader would have been on a government B-757 bright and early Thursday morning for an assessment of the situation but not the VP. In fact, she has yet to visit the border for a firsthand assessment of the “disaster.” To busy wondering why remodeling of her VP living quarters is not completed, I guess.
Lastly, MLB opening day is right around the corner. Usually that means Minor League players arriving in Lancaster. But not this year, MLB owners and commissioner Rob Manford have decided that 40 cities are no longer worthy of minor league baseball. So, for the first time since 1954 I am saying strike 3 MLB, I am out of here.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Call in the fire marshal
Since the holding pens for the detained migrants in Texas are grossly overpopulated, reported to be up to 15 times overcapacity, it may be time for Texas local and state fire marshals to make unencumbered inspections.
Since this whole thing is being run by the dems without adequate planning and execution, I believe that the detention facilities are probably short of emergency exits, short of fire extinguishers, underpopulated with fire alarms, excessive combustible materials, etc.
The fire marshal’s duty to inspect may supersede the federal governments rights to obfuscate and hide from view the secrets they possess.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
